From Fort Bragg to the White House: Soldier's Journey to Freedom 250

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — For Sgt. 1st Class Anais Moise, a career counselor at 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), the chance to compete in the octagon for the UFC was just a dream. During America’s Freedom 250 event, that dream became a reality, offering a rare opportunity to represent the U.S. Army on a national level. The event was the culmination of a dream that began over 20 years ago as a young girl growing up in New York. A dream she refused to abandon despite the relenting demands of military service and motherhood.

“I fight because I feel like I’m making the younger version of myself happy,” said Moise. “I spent a decade being a parent, doing things that the Army required me to do. But now, this is what the younger version of me would have wanted.”

Moise’s mixed martial arts (MMA) journey began at the age of 13 when she began training Muay Thai kickboxing in her hometown of Queens, New York. Growing up, she competed in youth exhibition matches before she was old enough to participate in sanctioned exhibition matches, continuing to pursue that passion until life took her in a different direction. After joining the U.S. Army in 2010 and becoming a mother of two, martial arts took a backseat to the responsibilities that came with raising two young boys and serving her country.

After arriving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Moise found her way back to the mats more than a decade after initially stepping away from combat sports. Opportunities through the Modern Army Combatives Programs and local mixed martial arts gyms allowed her to return to the sport she loves, while balancing the responsibilities of military service and motherhood.

“The Army has tremendously helped me and given me the opportunity to fight,” Moise explained. “They have been more than accommodating in my job. I'm still able to be a noncommissioned officer and help Soldiers while continuing my training.”

Her days often begin with intense training sessions before the sun rises and do not end until long after the duty day is over. Moise credits much of her ability to balance her training, work and her family to her mother, who helps manage such a busy lifestyle.

Now a mother of two and a Soldier with growing responsibilities, resuming training requires carefully constructing a schedule that accommodates her children, her career and her passion.

“What keeps me from quitting when things get hard are my children,” Moise said.

This sacrifice and training eventually led to an opportunity very few Soldiers will ever get to experience. After training with the 95th Special Operations AdvancedCombativesTechnique team and building her reputation as a hard worker, Moise was selected to participate in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu match outside the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, 2026, awarding her the chance to represent both3rdGroup and the Army on a national stage. She competed against U.S. Navy Lt. Margaret B. Peacher, ultimately winning the tense exhibition. Following her victory, Moise was awarded a UFC Championship belt, a token she holds proudly as a symbol of her hard work and years of dedication.

“This is honestly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; very unheard of,” Moise shared proudly. “And I am just grateful that my leadership has always supported me when it comes to fighting.”

Moise said the support she received from her leadership at 3rd Group played an invaluable role in her ability to pursue personal accolades, providing her the flexibility to attend competitions and training opportunities while maintaining her responsibilities as a career counselor.

Moise said she was nervous and excited, but grateful to be presented with such an immense opportunity. To be selected to represent the Army was an honor and the opportunity to compete at this level was a chance for her to finally realize her dream.

Competing at the White House was a significant milestone for her and her MMA career. Now, Moise hopes her journey serves as an example to her children and others facing challenges of their own.

"The legacy that I'm trying to leave behind with the Army and MMA is that people can do hard things," Moise said. "Women can do hard things. Single mothers who serve in the Army can do hard things."

For Moise, that message starts at home with her own children. She said she hopes her dedication to both her family and her passion for fighting leaves a lasting impression on her sons and encourages them to pursue their own goals no matter the obstacles they face.

"Especially my children, I want them to look at my wall or see all my success stories and be like, 'My mom never gave up, so I'm not going to give up," Moise said.