OB/GYN nurses complete CRDAMCs nursing specialty course

Every healthy pregnancy, safe delivery, and newborn milestone begins with skilled caregivers. Eleven Army nurses are now ready to support military families worldwide after graduating from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center 66G OB/GYN Nurse Resident Program 10 June.

The 16-week course includes clinical knowledge and hands-on experience for Army Nurse Corps Officers and DoW civilian registered nurses to function as “advanced beginner” OB/GYN staff nurses.

“It’s imperative that Army Medicine brings women’s health to the forefront of our healthcare system,” said Col. Bethany Gardner, director of the nursing resident program. “During this course, our 66G residents learned the fundamental gynecologic, obstetric, and neonatal skills necessary to facilitate women’s health, healthy pregnancies, and safe deliveries.”

Gardner credited lecturers, preceptors and unit staff for the success of the graduates who completed the course.

Col. Brian Cahill, guest speaker and Hospital Chief of Nursing, challenged the graduates.

“Now that you’re done, as you depart this training course and report to your next assignment, what I challenge you to do is become the best expert obstetrics nurses who have the access to the world’s libraries, but train yourself to not rely on them in the moment,” said Cahill. “I also challenge you to get outside your comfort zone.”

Cahill encouraged the graduates to get outside of their areas of expertise; build relationships; listen to lectures on topics like advancement, sterile processing techniques and new medications; and to be part of the discussion at their new facilities.

“Remember that you get to be part of some of the most important days in your patients’ lives, and they will remember you forever,” said Cahill.

These graduates will move on to their next assignments to start their next chapter in their Army career:1st Lt. Carli Bain, CRDAMC; 1st Lt. Skye Compton, Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii; 1st Lt. Jami Harwell, TAMC; 1st Lt. Lori Horn, CRDAMC; 1st Lt. Madalyn Hurst, Fort Bragg N.C.; 1st Lt. Theresa Kehn, Fort Bliss, Texas; 1st Lt. Allie Linden, Fort Campbell, KY; 1st Lt. Kaylie Meyer-Watters, Joint Base Lewis McCord, WA; Cpt. Victoria Moore, Landstuhl Germany; 1st Lt. Franklin Motyka, Landstuhl Germany; and Cpt. Haydee Vereecke, CRDAMC.