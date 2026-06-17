GoTab Report: Hybrid Ordering Increases Brewery Check Size and Guest Retention

About

GoTab is an Entertainment Commerce Platform that helps restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and other venues improve the guest experience and address substantial inefficiencies that continue to plague the hospitality and retail industry. Featuring a sophisticated POS that can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management systems (PMS), GoTab also includes a self-ordering kiosk and robust bar and kitchen display system (KDS) with integrated two-way messaging to optimize operations and delivery. GoTab’s platform empowers every guest and staff member to make the most sensible, convenient choices for their scenario while maintaining appropriate controls. GoTab creates measurable benefits for its operators, driving increased spend while reducing operating costs. GoTab operators’ guest spend per labor hour (SPLH) of $83 is 84% above the industry median. Moreover, GoTab operators spend an average of 14% less on labor than standard industry benchmarks typically adding an additional 4% to the bottom line. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $1B in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and growing. ‍