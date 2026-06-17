INSPYR Solutions Listed #14 Among 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts
EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading expert in technology and talent solutions, has been listed #14 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) among the 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States and #55 among SIA’s 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The company’s staffing revenue for 2025 was $468 million.
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “Being named one of the largest staffing firms in the nation is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire organization. This recognition underscores the impact we are making in the marketplace and reinforces our commitment to helping clients navigate an evolving business landscape with innovative talent and technology solutions.”
The SIA update on the overall staffing industry includes 214 companies, while the IT staffing industry update includes 57. In both reports, companies reported at least $100 million in staffing revenue in 2025. The firms included in the staffing industry list are estimated to account for 69% of the market and collectively generated approximately $122.4 billion in revenue, while the IT industry firms generated $27.2 billion in revenue and accounted for 73% of the market.
The reports are based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on publicly available data. The full list of the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be accessed here and the 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States list is located here.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “Being named one of the largest staffing firms in the nation is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire organization. This recognition underscores the impact we are making in the marketplace and reinforces our commitment to helping clients navigate an evolving business landscape with innovative talent and technology solutions.”
The SIA update on the overall staffing industry includes 214 companies, while the IT staffing industry update includes 57. In both reports, companies reported at least $100 million in staffing revenue in 2025. The firms included in the staffing industry list are estimated to account for 69% of the market and collectively generated approximately $122.4 billion in revenue, while the IT industry firms generated $27.2 billion in revenue and accounted for 73% of the market.
The reports are based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on publicly available data. The full list of the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be accessed here and the 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States list is located here.
About INSPYR Solutions
Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
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