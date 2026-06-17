INSPYR Solutions Listed #14 Among 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts

2026 Staffing Industry Analysts Awards

2026 Staffing Industry Analysts Lists

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading expert in technology and talent solutions, has been listed #14 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) among the 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States and #55 among SIA’s 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The company’s staffing revenue for 2025 was $468 million.

Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “Being named one of the largest staffing firms in the nation is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the hard work and expertise of our entire organization. This recognition underscores the impact we are making in the marketplace and reinforces our commitment to helping clients navigate an evolving business landscape with innovative talent and technology solutions.”

The SIA update on the overall staffing industry includes 214 companies, while the IT staffing industry update includes 57. In both reports, companies reported at least $100 million in staffing revenue in 2025. The firms included in the staffing industry list are estimated to account for 69% of the market and collectively generated approximately $122.4 billion in revenue, while the IT industry firms generated $27.2 billion in revenue and accounted for 73% of the market.

The reports are based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on publicly available data. The full list of the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be accessed here and the 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States list is located here.

About INSPYR Solutions

Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.

Milgrim Bello
INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INSPYR Solutions Listed #14 Among 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Milgrim Bello
INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
Company/Organization
INSPYR Solutions
600 Corporate Drive
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33334
United States
+1 954-507-4860
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Technology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients’ business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at www.inspyrsolutions.com.

inspyrsolutions.com

More From This Author
INSPYR Solutions Listed #14 Among 2026 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts
INSPYR Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of Staffing Client Gold and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence
BGSF’s Professional Services Division (Becoming INSPYR Solutions) Joins ServiceNow’s Staffing Agencies Pilot Program
View All Stories From This Author