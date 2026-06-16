Knowledge Networks Knowledge Networks Launches Universal AI Awards, the World’s Premier Recognition Platform for AI Governance Excellence

Knowledge Networks launches the Universal AI Awards, a global platform recognizing leaders advancing responsible AI, governance, ethics, and policy.

Starting with India and expanding globally, the Universal AI Awards exists to shine a light on the organisations and individuals who are getting this right.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks & Universal AI Awards

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies, governance structures, and societies at an unprecedented pace. Yet the frameworks, accountability mechanisms, and leadership benchmarks needed to govern AI responsibly have not kept pace with its deployment. The organisations and individuals driving ethical, responsible, and principled AI leadership have lacked a dedicated global stage, until now. Knowledge Networks , the Washington D.C.-based AI governance organisation founded by Sanjay K. Puri , today announced the launch of the Universal AI Awards , the world’s premier recognition platform for excellence in AI Policy, Ethics, Responsible AI, and Governance. Spanning three international editions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States, the Universal AI Awards represents a first-of-its-kind global programme designed to identify, celebrate, and amplify the leaders setting the standard for responsible AI.The inaugural edition will be held in New Delhi, India, on September 17, 2026, positioning the platform within one of the world’s most consequential AI governance landscapes. Subsequent editions will take place in Amsterdam in October 2026 and in Miami, Florida, in December 2026, with the final ceremony held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.The Universal AI Awards covers multiple categories across four pillars: Enterprise and Industry Transformation, Innovation and Technology Leadership, Responsible AI and Governance and Ethics, and Leadership and People and Social Impact. Nominations are assessed by a distinguished jury of senior policymakers, Fortune 500 executives, leading academics, and civil society champions, selected for expertise, credibility, and geographic diversity. The evaluation process is overseen by independent process partners serving as institutional guarantors of integrity and transparency. Nominations are merit-based and open at no cost to individuals, organisations, and institutions.The India Edition arrives at a defining moment. With one of the world’s largest developer ecosystems, a rapidly expanding national AI mission, and a government committed to positioning India as an AI-first economy, the country has moved from follower to governance frontier. The Universal AI Awards India Edition is designed to document and celebrate that transition, while setting a standard for what responsible AI leadership looks like in the world’s most populous democracy."The question of how AI is governed has never been more urgent. Starting with India and expanding globally, the Universal AI Awards exists to shine a light on the organisations and individuals who are getting this right." — Sanjay K. Puri, Founder and Chairman, Knowledge Networks and Universal AI AwardsThe programme is open to Chief Executive Officers, Chief AI Officers, Chief Data Officers, policymakers, regulators, academics, investors, civil society leaders, and AI-focused enterprises and scale-ups. Organisations and individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. The nomination deadline for the India Edition is August 1, 2026.Sponsorship, jury membership, and global advisory board positions are now available. For details on participation, visit awards.knowledgenetworks.org.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a Washington D.C.-based AI governance organisation focused on policy, responsible AI, and global AI leadership. Its initiatives include RegulatingAI.org, CAIO Connect, the ERAI Fellowship, PolicyOra, the AI Speakers Bureau, and the Universal AI Awards.

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