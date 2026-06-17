Tier4 Group Expands Its Strategic Partnership with i.c.stars to Advance Tech Talent Development

Tier4 Group Expands Partnership with i.c.stars Tier4 Group

Tier4 Group has expanded its strategic partnership with i.c.stars, a nonprofit technology workforce development organization.

By supporting i.c.stars across markets, we’re helping create more inclusive pathways into technology, particularly for women and talent from underserved communities.” — Kyle Rampy, VP of Client Services, Central Region

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group , a leading professional recruitment firm specializing in technology and tech-adjacent talent, has expanded its strategic partnership with i.c.stars , a nonprofit technology workforce development organization committed to creating pathways for underserved young adults into tech careers, from a single-market sponsorship in Milwaukee to a cross-city initiative spanning Milwaukee and Chicago. The expanded partnership reflects both organizations' shared belief that intentional investment in people creates stronger pathways into technology careers, more diverse leadership pipelines, and more resilient local tech ecosystems.In a joint statement, Sarah Cook and Cassidy Sotelo, Corporate Relations Managers for i.c.stars in Chicago and Milwaukee, respectively, emphasized the partnership's potential to expand access to technology careers and cultivate the next generation of diverse technology leaders.“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Tier4 Group through a cross-city sponsorship that expands opportunities for emerging technology talent in multiple communities. By investing in i.c.stars programs across markets, Tier4 Group is helping create stronger pathways into technology careers while supporting the next generation of diverse leaders. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building thriving tech ecosystems and generating lasting impact for both individuals and the communities we serve.”i.c.stars operates a highly selective, intensive training program that equips participants with business, technology, and leadership skills through project-based learning and a two-year practicum. With locations in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Kansas City, the organization has engaged more than 10,000 employers and continues to grow its impact across the Midwest. By combining financial support, active engagement, and collaborative programming, the partnership aims to build meaningful connections, support talent development, and contribute to long-term ecosystem growth across the Chicago and Milwaukee markets.“We’re excited to expand our multi-year partnership with i.c.stars and deepen our investment across Midwest communities,” said Kyle Rampy , Vice President of Client Services, Central Region at Tier4 Group. “By supporting i.c.stars across markets, we’re helping create more inclusive pathways into technology, particularly for women and talent from underserved communities. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to developing diverse leaders and building stronger, more sustainable tech ecosystems.”Tier4 Group team members will actively continue volunteering at i.c.stars events, engaging directly with cohorts, and contributing both time and expertise to the program's mission of developing the next generation of tech leaders.At its core, this partnership is about people - creating opportunities, building relationships, and supporting the growth of high-potential talent. Together, the two organizations are working to strengthen the tech community through intentional collaboration and shared investment.About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned recruitment firm specializing in connecting exceptional tech and tech-adjacent talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.To learn more, visit: https://www.tier4group.com About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent.For more information, visit: https://www.retained.com About i.c.starsFounded in 1998, i.c.stars was created to expand access to technology careers for talented adults from historically excluded and underestimated communities. Today, i.c.stars operates in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Kansas City, preparing participants for successful careers in technology and business through an intensive, project-based leadership development program. Participants gain hands-on experience solving real-world business challenges while building technical, professional, and community leadership skills. By connecting untapped talent with industry partners, i.c.stars creates pathways to economic mobility while helping organizations build stronger, more inclusive teams.For more on i.c.stars, visit: https://www.icstars.org/about-us/

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