Kansas Tourism Announces 2026 Sunflower Summer Attraction Lineup

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas Tourism today announced that more than 230 tourism attractions are participating in the 2026 Sunflower Summer program, giving Kansas families free access to must-see attractions throughout the state. Kansas residents with school-aged children from pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to participate.

This year’s lineup of attractions features activities in every region of Kansas, offering opportunities to explore the state’s rich history, vibrant arts scene, unique natural landscapes and family-friendly destinations.

“Sunflower Summer has been a great way for Kansas families to fall in love with our great state — and everything it has to offer,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Whether it’s visiting a museum, exploring a historic site or spending the day at the zoo — these experiences help families connect to the state we all love and admire.”

The 2026 Sunflower Summer program will run from July 9 through August 2. During this period, Kansas students and one accompanying adult will receive free one-time admissions to each participating attraction. Passes can be claimed through the Sunflower Summer app and redeemed at the attraction upon arrival.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sunflower Summer back so that Kansas families can really experience their home state in an entirely new way,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “From iconic attractions to our hidden gems, this year truly showcases the depth and diversity of experiences across the state.”

For the complete list of participating attractions and full program details, visit Sunflower Summer webpage here.

Families are encouraged to share their journeys on social media using #ToTheStarsKS and #SunflowerSummer. For more Kansas travel ideas or to order a free Kansas travel guide, visit here.