Senate Democrats Take Steps to Protect Michigan Voters, Pass Michigan Voting Rights Act 

The Michigan Voting Rights Act would establish strong state-level protections to ensure Michigan voters have the right to free, fair, and transparent elections

LANSING, Mich. (June 16, 2026) — Today, Michigan Senate Democrats passed Senate Bills 961-964, sponsored by Sens. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), Jeremy Moss (D-Bloomfield), Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), and Erika Geiss (D-Detroit), to establish the Michigan Voting Rights Act (MVRA).

This legislation builds on Senate Dems’ previous efforts to safeguard election integrity by helping ensure every eligible Michigan voter can exercise their right to vote. In light of weakened federal voting protections and threats by the Trump administration to nationalize elections , send military officers to polling locations , and restrict access to mail-in voting, Michigan Senate Democrats are taking action to protect access to the ballot and ensure every eligible vote is counted.

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and protecting that right requires constant vigilance — especially right now,” said Sen. Camilleri, sponsor of Senate Bill 961 . “The MVRA will help ensure every eligible voter can make their voice heard and strengthen the integrity of our elections for generations to come.”

“Michigan voters deserve to have their rights explicitly protected,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I was proud to preside over the passage of the Michigan Voting Rights Act in our state Senate. This important legislation ensures that the spirit of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 will live on in Michigan despite the recent action by the US Supreme Court. We must protect our voters from discrimination and keep our state and federal elections free and fair. We will not tolerate attacks, interference, or federal overreach in our constitutionally protected, independent process. In Michigan, we will continue to stand tall for every person’s right to vote.”