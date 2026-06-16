Senate Democrats Take Steps to Protect Michigan Voters, Pass Michigan Voting Rights Act
The Michigan Voting Rights Act would establish strong state-level protections to ensure Michigan voters have the right to free, fair, and transparent elections
LANSING, Mich. (June 16, 2026) — Today, Michigan Senate Democrats passed Senate Bills 961-964, sponsored by Sens. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), Jeremy Moss (D-Bloomfield), Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), and Erika Geiss (D-Detroit), to establish the Michigan Voting Rights Act (MVRA).
This legislation builds on Senate Dems’ previous efforts to safeguard election integrity by helping ensure every eligible Michigan voter can exercise their right to vote. In light of weakened federal voting protections and threats by the Trump administration to nationalize elections, send military officers to polling locations, and restrict access to mail-in voting, Michigan Senate Democrats are taking action to protect access to the ballot and ensure every eligible vote is counted.
“Voting is the foundation of our democracy, and protecting that right requires constant vigilance — especially right now,” said Sen. Camilleri, sponsor of Senate Bill 961. “The MVRA will help ensure every eligible voter can make their voice heard and strengthen the integrity of our elections for generations to come.”
“Michigan voters deserve to have their rights explicitly protected,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I was proud to preside over the passage of the Michigan Voting Rights Act in our state Senate. This important legislation ensures that the spirit of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 will live on in Michigan despite the recent action by the US Supreme Court. We must protect our voters from discrimination and keep our state and federal elections free and fair. We will not tolerate attacks, interference, or federal overreach in our constitutionally protected, independent process. In Michigan, we will continue to stand tall for every person’s right to vote.”
“Our Senate Majority has delivered bold protections that ensure voters can cast their ballots freely, accurately, and without fear of intimidation,” said Sen. Moss, sponsor of Senate Bill 962 and Chair of the Senate Elections Committee. “This legislation reinforces our commitment to making sure every Michigander can participate fully in our democracy.”
“Protecting voting rights must be a top priority in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais,” said Sen. Chang, sponsor of Senate Bill 963. “A strong, representative democracy depends on every voter being able to access and understand the voting process. The Michigan Voting Rights Act ensures every eligible voter — of every language, race, ability, or zip code — can cast their vote accurately and without fear of being silenced, thereby increasing participation in our elections and strengthening democracy for all of us.”
“Protecting the right to vote is one of the most important responsibilities we have as lawmakers,” said Sen. Geiss, sponsor of Senate Bill 964. “The Michigan Voting Rights Act sends a clear message that Michigan is committed to defending free, fair, and accessible elections. As attacks on voting rights intensify at the federal level, Michigan is stepping up to safeguard the fundamental right to vote and strengthen our democracy.”
“Senate Democrats have led the charge on protecting the fundamental right to vote in Michigan, and today’s passage of the MVRA builds on those efforts,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “As federal voting protections are being eroded by those who are afraid of losing at the ballot box, we’re fighting back to ensure every eligible Michigander can freely and fairly participate in our elections — because a true democracy reflects the will of all of us, not just a select few.”
The MVRA now heads to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
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