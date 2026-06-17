Innovative Leadership Institute® Launches ILI Think Tank™: Leadership Intelligence for the Boardroom

Innovative Leadership System Christopher Washington, PhD.

Decision Velocity™ debuts as ILI Think Tank's flagship framework — helping boards and executive teams decide and act at the speed change demands

Leadership has always been a system. The ILI Think Tank makes it visible, measurable, and improvable — so organizations can govern leadership as deliberately as they govern finances.” — Maureen Metcalf

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Leadership Institute® (ILI) today announced the launch of The Innovative Leadership Institute Think Tank™ , a research and advisory initiative dedicated to advancing the leadership systems, governance capabilities, and decision practices that determine organizational effectiveness under conditions of speed, complexity, and uncertainty.The Think Tank launches with its inaugural research focus: Innovative Leadership Decision Velocity™ , the organizational capacity to sense change, interpret emerging conditions, make timely decisions, execute with discipline, and learn at the speed the environment demands.The announcement builds on a recent thought leadership article published on Forbes.com by ILI Think Tank President Christopher Washington, Ph.D., who writes as an official member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council. The article introduced Decision Velocity as a critical executive challenge and helped frame ILI’s emerging research agenda on the leadership systems that help organizations lead, decide, execute, and learn as change accelerates and complexity increases.ILI’s Decision Velocity research identifies a six-practice architecture — Sensing, Sensemaking, Sense-Giving, Decision-Making, Acting and Execution, and Learning and Adaptation — along with five recurring failure modes that suppress organizational speed even in well-led organizations. The research examines how leadership systems either accelerate or constrain an organization’s ability to recognize change, align interpretation, clarify decision rights, mobilize execution, and adapt through learningThe work provides boards and senior leadership teams with a precise way to diagnose where their decision systems are creating friction, and to identify the governance, operating, and leadership-system interventions most likely to close the gap. The ILI Think Tank is now accepting executive briefing requests from boards and senior leadership teams. More information is available at innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/think-tank.“Leadership has always been a system — not a person, not a program, not a moment. The ILI Think Tank exists to make that system visible, measurable, and improvable. We are launching research that helps organizations govern their leadership systems as deliberately as they govern their finances.”— Maureen Metcalf, Founder and CEO, Innovative Leadership Institute“Most organizations do not have a leadership problem — they have a leadership system problem. That distinction changes everything. When decision rights are unclear, signals are missed, alignment is slow, and execution depends too heavily on escalation, even capable leaders become constrained by the system around them. Decision Velocity gives boards and leadership teams a precise way to identify where the leadership system is breaking down and what to redesign first.”— Christopher Washington, Ph.D. President, ILI Think Tank | Forbes Nonprofit CouncilAbout the Innovative Leadership InstituteInnovative Leadership Institutepartners with CEOs, executive teams, and boards to design leadership systems that enable innovation, execution, and sustained performance in complex, fast-changing environments.

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