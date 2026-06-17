Zenagen Launches Zenergy, A Scalp-Focused, Daily Performance Shampoo Engineered to Increase Volume 121% After One Wash

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenagen, the professional haircare brand, proudly announces the launch of ZENERGY , a scalp-focused, volumizing performance shampoo designed for daily use.Unlike traditional shampoos engineered only to cleanse, ZENERGY is the first daily shampoo formulated to reenergize the scalp, strengthen strands, and build visibly fuller-looking hair with consistent use – filling the most overlooked gap in any hair health routine: the daily wash.Using a Microfoam Technology of four surfactant systems, ZENERGY creates a finer, more controlled lather that lifts buildup and oil more effectively – without stripping the hair. The result? A shampoo that cleanses as deeply as a clarifier – yet is gentle enough for daily use. ZENERGY maintains a balanced pH (5.5–6.5) to help protect the scalp and hair during daily cleansing.Engineered to perform, ZENERGY is composed of Liposomal Encapsulated Caffeine and Biotin to support the hair cycle at the scalp; targeted botanicals to maintain a balanced scalp environment, and Amino Acids to reinforce and strengthen each strand. Hair looks better over time – by working where results begin.In third-party instrumental testing, ZENERGY was shown to increase volume by 121% after a single use and maintain 114% increase after 24 hours. It was also shown to reduce hair breakage by 70% and reduce combing friction on damaged hair by 48% while also helping control frizz for up to 24 hours in high humidity conditions – reinforcing ZENERGY’s position as a true performance shampoo, not just a cleansing step.“ZENERGY was created to answer one of the questions we’ve heard from customers for years: ‘What should I use between system days?’” says Jared Reynolds, founder and CEO of Zenagen. “We wanted to develop a daily shampoo that didn’t just cleanse, but actively supported the scalp and improved how hair looks and feels over time. ZENERGY works synergistically with our existing systems to help maintain momentum between uses, while also standing on its own as an approachable daily solution for a broader audience looking for fuller-looking, healthier-looking hair.”ZENERGY Thickening + Volumizing Shampoo is SLS/SLES-free, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and color-safe. Available at zenagen.com and through select authorized retailers, the retail price is $36 for a 12 fl. oz. bottle. For a comprehensive scientific exploration of ZENERGY and the future of innovative hair care, please visit https://zenagen.com/ About ZenagenZenagen is a professional haircare brand rooted in the fusion of beauty and science. Developed by a molecular biologist, the brand delivers high-performance, education-driven solutions trusted by 30,000+ salons nationwide.

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