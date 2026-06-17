PARQA Appoints Carl Hixson as President and Chief Operating Officer

Carl Hixson, President and Chief Operating Officer of PARQA

Veteran enterprise consulting leader joins the leading Salesforce partner built for the workforce solutions and talent acquisition industries.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARQA, the leading Salesforce management consulting and implementation partner built for the workforce solutions and talent acquisition industries, announced today the appointment of Carl Hixson as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 15, 2026.

Hixson brings nearly two decades of enterprise consulting leadership to PARQA, having served as Managing Director at Accenture, Principal at The Hackett Group, and most recently as Vice President of Application Consulting for North America at Oracle, where he guided global organizations through large-scale technology transformations spanning Human Capital Management, Customer Experience, Finance, and Supply Chain. His work has delivered measurable operational and financial impact across industries and geographies.

"PARQA has experienced significant growth over the last 18 months and with that comes even more opportunities to scale the business," said Jared Hummel, Founder and CEO of PARQA. "Having a leader join the team with proven management consulting expertise at the highest level allows us to aggressively expand our growth plans. Carl is a great person that aligns closely to our core values and is truly passionate about taking what he has learned and applying it to a VC-backed startup where he will have a massive impact on the company's future."

In his new role, Hixson will oversee PARQA's operations and lead the firm's next phase of growth. As AI continues to accelerate and reshape industries, Salesforce, and how consulting firms deliver for their clients, PARQA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this generational disruption. Hixson's experience guiding teams at some of the largest consulting and SaaS companies in the world will allow PARQA to scale rapidly while continuing to drive value for their clients, partners, and employees.

"I’m very excited to join the PARQA team and help clients maximize the value of their Salesforce and AI investments," said Carl Hixson, President and Chief Operating Officer of PARQA. "Driving the next wave of PARQA’s growth is a great opportunity to apply the expertise I’ve gained at Accenture, Hackett, and Oracle. I’m especially drawn to PARQA’s strong foundation as a Minnesota-based company, backed by Traction Capital, founded by Jared Hummel, and built on a broad base of satisfied clients and talented employees."

PARQA has established itself as the go-to Salesforce partner for the workforce solutions and talent acquisition industries, with a client roster that includes some of the largest and fastest-growing firms in the sector. Hixson's appointment brings enterprise-level operational leadership to a firm whose clients are modernizing at scale, and signals PARQA's continued commitment to matching that ambition.

About PARQA

PARQA is a Salesforce Partner and the leading management consulting and implementation firm built for the workforce solutions and talent acquisition industries. PARQA helps companies building on the Salesforce platform navigate a rapidly evolving industry and unlock the full potential of Salesforce for an AI driven future. Learn more at parqa.com.

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