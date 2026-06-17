Solestra Group and Jeh Aerospace Sign Multi-Year Agreement, Inaugurate Dedicated Global Manufacturing Center in India

Built on Jeh’s model, the Global Manufacturing Center operates as a true extension of Solestra Group, adding capacity, speed, and cost competitiveness.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solestra Group , one of North America’s most trusted full-service precision manufacturing providers, and Jeh Aerospace , a U.S.-headquartered precision aerospace and defense manufacturer, today announced a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement and inaugurated a dedicated Global Manufacturing Center (GMC) for Solestra at Jeh’s Hyderabad facility. Solestra CEO Joe DeMartino and Vice President & General Manager Rocky Barnhart visited the site to mark the signing and inauguration.For decades, aerospace outsourcing has chased local cost through transactional, arm’s-length supply. The GMC rejects that trade-off. It is not subcontracting; it is a dedicated shop floor — machines, space, and workforce aligned exclusively to customer’s programs, standards, and quality systems — operating as a true extension of the customer’s own sites. Customers gain expanded capacity, faster industrialization, and cost advantage, with full digital-thread transparency, rigorous IP protection, and a single point of accountability — dedicated capacity that strengthens reliability and control while building real supply-chain resilience.The model is grounded in experience. Jeh’s founders, Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, spent two decades establishing and leading joint ventures for Major OEMs in India. The GMC incorporates the benefits of those partnerships while eliminating many of their traditional complexities — giving customers every benefit of a joint venture in India without the governance, ownership, and exit burden of one.“Our customers need a manufacturing partner that can accelerate innovation without compromising quality, compliance, or execution. The GMC expands our ability to support New Product Introduction (NPI), increase capacity, speed industrialization, and deliver competitive solutions while maintaining a single point of accountability. Just as importantly, it strengthens our ability to support larger and more complex programs while enabling our North American operations to focus on advanced manufacturing, assembly, and customer engagement. What convinced us was execution: Jeh had built the cell and installed the first machines at a rapid pace. That commitment demonstrated the type of partner we were looking for.”— Joe DeMartino, CEO, Solestra Group“For too long, the industry has optimized for local efficiency and transactional supply. That does not build resilience. Venky and I spent two decades building and running India joint ventures for the world’s leading OEMs. We took what worked, engineered out what didn’t, and built the first model of its kind in India — every benefit of an India JV, without the burden of one.”— Vishal Sanghavi, Founder & CEO, Jeh AerospaceThe Solestra GMC adds high-precision mechanical systems to Jeh’s aero-engine and aerostructure capability. Both companies are certified to AS9100D and share a common standard for precision, on-time delivery, and supply-chain resilience.About Solestra GroupSolestra Group — Advancing Legacy, Shaping the Future — is one of North America’s most trusted full-service precision manufacturing providers, serving the aerospace, defense, medical, and high-precision industries. Solestra unites six specialized businesses across machining, fabrication, and complex assembly, operating through strategic regional hubs across North America.For more information, visit www.solestragroup.com About Jeh AerospaceJeh Aerospace specializes in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defense components, tools, and assemblies, powered by software-defined and AI-powered manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. and with advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, India, Jeh delivers flight-critical parts that meet international standards — easing aerospace supply chain constraints at the Tier-1 and Tier-2 levels.For more information, visit www.jeh.aero Media ContactsJeh AerospaceSonakshi Yajurvedi | sonakshi.yajurvedi@jajabor.ioRahul Pathak | rahul@jajabor.io | +91 96504 09143

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