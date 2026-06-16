Governor Kotek Acts to Protect Home Well Water Access Amid Worsening Drought Conditions

Salem, OR – This week, Governor Tina Kotek is urging the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board to allocate an additional $1 million into a program that helps low- to moderate-income homeowners repair or replace dry or underproducing domestic wells.

“Nearly half of Oregon’s counties are now under drought emergency status, and Oregonians who rely on domestic wells are counting on the state to do all it can to ensure they have continued access to safe, clean water,” Governor Kotek said. “This funding is absolutely critical in this moment, and I am committed to ensuring these dollars get out the door to the communities that need help.”

Administered by the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD), the state’s Well Abandonment, Repair and Replacement Fund (WARRF) provides financial assistance to low- to moderate-income homeowners experiencing issues with well water supply. The Legislature established WARRF in 2021 and most recently funded it in 2025. Without additional support, OWRD anticipates all remaining funds will be exhausted this month. The agency is requesting $1 million from the Emergency Board to support Oregonians in drought- or wildfire-impacted counties experiencing water-supply challenges.

“Access to clean, reliable water is essential,” Rep. Mark Owens (R-Crane) said. “When a family’s well runs dry, fixing or replacing it can be a major expense. Investing in the WARRF helps ensure Oregonians — especially those in rural or drought-affected areas — can keep water flowing at home. For many, this support is the difference between having a working well and having no water at all.”

The WARRF program provides grants of up to $40,000 to help cover the cost of repairing a dry or severely declining well or abandoning and replacing a well that has been damaged or destroyed by wildfire, when it can no longer provide enough water for essential household uses like drinking, cooking, and bathing.

Governor Kotek has declared drought emergencies in 17 Oregon counties, driven by historically low snowpack and multi-year precipitation deficits producing conditions not seen since at least 2015.

Well owners experiencing water supply issues are encouraged to visit owrd.info/drywell for maintenance tips, troubleshooting resources, and to report dry or underproducing wells. For current conditions, ways to conserve water, and more information about drought, please visit drought.oregon.gov.