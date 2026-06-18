SW North America to Showcase Live CNC Machining, Manufacturing Automation, and Cobot Demonstrations at IMTS 2026

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NEW HUDSON, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SW North America, a leading supplier of horizontal multi- and single-spindle CNC machining centers, automation, and complete system solutions, announced today that it will bring an immersive manufacturing experience to IMTS 2026, taking place September 14–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Located at Booth #338250, SW North America will showcase live machining, collaborative robots, aerospace applications, CNC manufacturing automation, and interactive demonstrations designed to highlight the future of smart manufacturing.

Throughout the event, visitors will experience advanced CNC machining and manufacturing automation technologies operating together in real time. The booth experience is designed to show manufacturers how flexible machining systems and intelligent automation can help improve throughput, increase process reliability, and support evolving production requirements.

“IMTS gives manufacturers the opportunity to experience technology in action,” said Andrew Rowley, General Sales Manager, SW North America. “This year, we’re focused on demonstrating how CNC machining and manufacturing automation can work together to create smarter, more adaptable production environments across industries.”

Live Demo #1: BA 322 + Collaborative Robot + SW Souvenir Challenge Coins

One of the featured demonstrations will center around the SW BA 322 dual-table, dual-spindle CNC machining center paired with a collaborative robot, or cobot. During the live demonstration, the BA 322 will machine custom SW souvenir challenge coins while the cobot loads raw material and unloads finished components directly on the show floor.

Featured capabilities will include:

● Dual-table, dual-spindle machining

● Independent Z axes

● Ball screw driven platform

● Collaborative robot automation

● Intelligent vision technology

● Flexible automation integration

Unlike traditional industrial robots, the cobot is designed to safely operate alongside people using integrated sensing and intelligent motion technology. Visitors will also have the opportunity to select industry-themed challenge coins through an interactive game-show-style experience.

In addition to this demonstration, SW will showcase Digital Twin technology that creates a virtual representation of the BA 322 machining process. Visitors will see how manufacturers can simulate production scenarios, validate process changes, and optimize performance in a digital environment before implementing adjustments on the shop floor. The technology helps reduce risk, improve efficiency, and support smarter manufacturing decisions throughout the production lifecycle.

Live Demo #2: BA W06-22 Aerospace Blisk Machining

SW North America will feature live machining demonstrations using the BA W06-22 machining center producing an aerospace blisk component. The demonstration will showcase:

● Aerospace CNC machining applications

● Precision machining of complex geometries

● Process reliability for critical aerospace components

● High-performance material removal

● Advanced balancing and pre-setter technology

A live pre-setter and balancing station will further demonstrate how aerospace manufacturers, and others that expect tight tolerances, can improve tooling accuracy and machining consistency for demanding production environments.

Live Demo #3: Zero-Point Fixture Change Technology

A third live demonstration will highlight zero-point fixture change technology using a cobot and automated fixture exchange platform. Designed for low-volume, high-mix production environments, the system demonstrates:

● Faster fixture changeovers

● Flexible manufacturing automation

● Reduced downtime between production runs

● Improved positioning accuracy

● Greater manufacturing agility

In addition to live CNC machining and manufacturing automation demonstrations, booth visitors will also enjoy custom IMTS-themed t-shirts from SW, interactive automation technology displays, and live discussions with SW machining and automation experts.

Manufacturers attending IMTS 2026 are encouraged to add SW North America to their show plans and visit Booth #338250 firsthand. Details here: https://directory.imts.com/8_0/exhibitor/00066131/SW-North-America-Inc

For more information on SW North America’s CNC machining, manufacturing automation, and digital manufacturing solutions, visit https://sw-machines.com/us/.

About SW North America

SW North America is a subsidiary of Schwäbische Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH, a leading international manufacturer of smart manufacturing solutions. With its North American headquarters in Michigan, SW is the world market leader in multi-spindle CNC machining centers for cutting a variety of materials in the automotive, electromobility, agricultural and construction machinery, medical technology, and aerospace industries.

SW currently has more than 1,700 employees across its global headquarters in Schramberg-Waldmössingen, Germany, and locations in China, France, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, and the United States.

Learn more about SW North America at https://sw-machines.com/us/.

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