ALM Hyundai West Announces Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Eligible New Vehicles

This warranty is our promise to stand behind every qualifying new Hyundai we sell. It’s about delivering confidence, security, and long‑term support throughout the entire ownership journey.” — General Manager

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Hyundai West, one of Georgia’s most rapidly expanding Hyundai destinations, announced the debut of its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now included with every qualifying new Hyundai model. This enhanced protection program reinforces the dealership’s commitment to long‑term value, transparent ownership, and customer confidence—raising the bar for new‑vehicle peace of mind across West Georgia and the greater Atlanta region.

The ALM Lifetime Powertrain Warranty delivers extended protection on the vehicle components that matter most: the engine, transmission, drive axle, and select internally lubricated parts. Provided at no additional cost, the program is designed to shield buyers from unexpected repair expenses for as long as they own their vehicle.

“At ALM Hyundai West, our customers deserve protection that lasts well beyond the purchase experience,” said the general manager for ALM Hyundai West. “This warranty is our promise to stand behind every qualifying Hyundai we sell. It’s about delivering confidence, security, and long‑term support throughout the entire ownership journey.”

The warranty applies to a wide selection of new Hyundai models—including favorites like Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, and more—that meet ALM’s rigorous quality standards. Each eligible vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection prior to being backed by lifetime coverage. The program is honored nationwide, allowing customers to receive covered repairs at any licensed repair facility across the United States.

Key advantages of the Free ALM Lifetime Powertrain Warranty include:

Lifetime protection for as long as the original owner retains the vehicle

$0 cost to the customer—no fees, no add‑ons

Nationwide coverage at certified repair facilities

Transferability exclusions that help preserve long‑term value

Coverage of essential powertrain systems, including engine, transmission, and drivetrain components

The launch of this program aligns with ALM Hyundai West’s mission to deliver exceptional customer value, competitive pricing, and a streamlined buying experience. As Hyundai continues to grow in popularity across Georgia, the dealership is expanding its offerings to meet the needs of drivers seeking reliability, affordability, and long‑term protection.

“Choosing a new Hyundai should come with confidence from day one,” the general manager added. “This warranty ensures our customers can enjoy their vehicle knowing ALM is with them mile after mile.”

Customers can browse qualifying inventory and learn more about the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty by visiting ALMHyundaiWest.com or stopping by the dealership’s Lithia Springs, GA location.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Included Lifetime Warranty?

The Included Lifetime Warranty at ALM Hyundai West provides no-cost coverage on the engine, transmission, and drive axle components of qualifying new Hyundai vehicles. Coverage lasts for as long as you own the vehicle, as long as the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule is followed.

Which vehicles qualify for the Lifetime Warranty?

The warranty applies to qualifying new vehicles purchased from ALM Hyundai West. Electric vehicles, vehicles used for commercial purposes, and vehicles modified from their original factory configuration are not eligible. See dealer for complete eligibility details.

Does the Lifetime Warranty cost anything extra?

No. The Lifetime Warranty is included at no additional cost with every qualifying new vehicle purchase from ALM Hyundai West. There is no separate charge or add-on fee.

What do I need to do to keep the warranty active?

Follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule. At a minimum, have your oil and filter changed every 12 months or 10,000 miles (whichever comes first). Keep service receipts with dates and mileage. Return to ALM Hyundai West for a complimentary inspection every 30,000 miles. A grace period of up to 30 days or 1,500 miles applies.

Can I get my vehicle serviced somewhere other than ALM Hyundai West?

Yes. Routine maintenance may be performed at any licensed repair facility. However, the required 30,000-mile inspections must be completed at ALM Hyundai West. Regardless of where you service, always keep verifiable receipts showing date and mileage.

How do I file a warranty claim?

Bring your vehicle to the ALM Hyundai West service department. Provide your maintenance records, and our technicians will diagnose the issue. If it qualifies, the repair is authorized and completed through the warranty administrator.

Is the Lifetime Warranty transferable?

No. The Included Lifetime Warranty applies to the original purchaser only and is not transferable to subsequent owners.

Where is ALM Hyundai West located?

ALM Hyundai West is located in Lithia Springs, GA. We serve customers from Douglasville, Austell, Mableton, Powder Springs and across West Atlanta. Contact us for directions or to schedule a visit at 669 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122.

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