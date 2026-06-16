Attorney General James Uthmeier Stands with Businesses and Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement in United Front to Combat Human Trafficking

Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier joined community leaders and law enforcement partners in South Florida to reinforce joint prevention efforts against human trafficking. This comes as Miami anticipates an increased risk of trafficking activity while hosting the FIFA World Cup and several other large-scale global events.

“We are taking a proactive approach and joining forces across government and private industry to combat human trafficking,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Large-scale global events bring an increase in trafficking activity and crimes of exploitation, which is why we are standing together to get ahead of the bad guys. With six more World Cup matches in Miami, South Florida will see record-breaking tourism, but we will not let that devolve into record-breaking crime.”

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and there is no place for it in South Florida. As millions of visitors arrive for the World Cup, law enforcement, businesses, and community leaders are working together to ensure that traffickers find no safe haven here,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones. “The Southern District of Florida is committed to identifying victims, dismantling trafficking networks, and holding those who profit from human exploitation fully accountable. Our message is simple: if you traffic human beings in South Florida, we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will seek justice for your victims.”

“Human traffickers revel in their ability to dehumanize their victims, particularly their child victims, by stripping them of their individuality and turning them into walking money machines dispensing cash to the trafficker,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Only effective partnerships, such as our partnership with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and our local, state and federal law enforcement communities, combined with the help and assistance of our business and educational communities can end the activities of these criminal traffickers.”

““As one of Florida’s preeminent universities, Florida International University remains at the forefront of educating and empowering students to protect themselves and others from the dangers of human trafficking,” said Florida International University President Jeanette Nuñez. “Together with Attorney General James Uthmeier, the FIU community will not rest until every human trafficking ring is dismantled and eradicated, and traffickers are brought to justice.”

“Human trafficking is a direct threat to Florida’s children, our safety, our communities, and our long-term prosperity,” said Mark Wilson, President & CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “This is a key public safety issue that requires constant vigilance and strong partnerships across every sector. The Florida Chamber and our member businesses are proud to work alongside Attorney General James Uthmeier and law enforcement agencies across the state to serve as a second layer of defense, helping raise awareness, strengthen vigilance, and ensure traffickers have no place to operate in Florida.”

“With 2.2 million visitors in our state every day, a strong partnership between the Florida tourism industry and law enforcement is vital to prevent and disrupt human trafficking,” said VISIT FLORIDA President & CEO Bryan Griffin. “VISIT FLORIDA is committed to doing our part to keep Floridians and visitors safe. We are grateful for the leadership of Attorney General Uthmeier and state and local law enforcement.”

“The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce is proud to convene business, nonprofit, and law enforcement leaders to address the critical issue of human trafficking as Miami prepares to welcome the world for events like the FIFA World Cup. Human trafficking has no place in our community, and businesses have an important role to play as a second line of defense by recognizing warning signs and partnering with law enforcement,” said Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Alfred Sanchez. “We thank Attorney General James Uthmeier, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, U.S. Attorney Jason Quinones, and our law enforcement partners for their leadership and commitment to engaging the business community in this effort. Together, we are sending a clear message that Miami stands united against human trafficking.”

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that exploits the most vulnerable in our community,” said FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Brett Skiles. "FBI Miami and our state and local partners are working closely to monitor, disrupt, and dismantle any human trafficking rings. Our mission is simple: keep all of our residents and visitors safe."

“HSI Miami is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, business leaders, and community partners to strengthen relationships and combat human trafficking in our communities,” said Homeland Security Investigation acting Special Agent in Charge Jose R. Figueroa. “As we host the World Cup, we are united in our commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to human trafficking, and together, we form a united front, dedicated to protecting Floridians, supporting survivors, and ensuring our communities remain safe for all.”

“Uber is proud to continue supporting Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier in our shared mission to combat human trafficking,” said Lizzie Pittinger, Uber Senior Associate for Public Policy. “With an anticipated surge in travel this summer, we recognize a heightened responsibility to keep Florida safe for everyone on the move. Building on our ongoing driver education efforts, we are partnering with It’s a Penalty to deliver critical awareness materials on the signs of human trafficking and how to report these incidents. Uber riders and drivers are the eyes and ears of the road, and we believe that by educating our network, we can empower our communities to take action and prevent these horrific crimes.”

Attorney General Uthmeier hosted a roundtable discussion with federal, state, and local law enforcement, business leaders, and community stakeholders to reaffirm the state’s commitment to protecting Floridians and visitors from crimes of exploitation. The roundtable joined key partners together to coordinate awareness efforts, intelligence sharing, and prevention strategies.

Key efforts to combat trafficking include the historic agreement signed in February 2026 between Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s Human Trafficking Task Force. The agreement, formalized as a memorandum of understanding, provided $1.5 million in operational funds as well as the aid of statewide prosecutors to support prevention, deterrence, investigations, and prosecution.

Since Attorney General Uthmeier took office in February 2025, Florida has achieved record-breaking results in the fight against human trafficking and similar organized crimes. These records include 1,700 human trafficking and exploitation-related arrests, and a 32% increase in human trafficking convictions.

Additionally, Attorney General Uthmeier continues to encourage members of the business community to join the 100 Percent Club, which includes human trafficking awareness and trainings.

The public will be critical in Florida’s efforts to combat human trafficking. Anyone with information or suspicions of human trafficking is urged to report to Florida’s statewide human trafficking hotline: 855-FLA-SAFE.

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