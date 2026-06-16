Nicole Junkermann Launches NicoleJunkermann.ai, the New Home of Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview Podcast

Nicole Junkermann, host of Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview, the podcast now live at NicoleJunkermann.ai. (Image: NicoleJunkermann.ai)

Nicole Junkermann’s new website, NicoleJunkermann.ai, is now live, home of her podcast Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview on AI and the future of work.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Junkermann, the international entrepreneur, venture capital investor and philanthropist, has launched her new website, NicoleJunkermann.ai . The site is now live and serves as the official home of Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview, the podcast in which Nicole Junkermann explores how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, leadership, investment and everyday decision-making.Hosted by Nicole Junkermann, Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview features conversations at the intersection of artificial intelligence, business and the future of work. On the show, Nicole Junkermann sits down with experts, innovators and business leaders to unpack the opportunities, the challenges and the real-world impact of AI. Visitors to NicoleJunkermann.ai can listen to every episode, explore a curated resources library, and subscribe to follow each new conversation as Nicole Junkermann releases it.NicoleJunkermann.ai brings the work of Nicole Junkermann together in one place, with an About section, a full episode archive, a resources page and a contact page. The site is available in English, French, German and Spanish, reflecting the international audience that Nicole Junkermann reaches.The launch builds on the long-standing focus of Nicole Junkermann on technology and artificial intelligence. As the founder of NJF Holdings and its venture capital arm NJF Capital, Nicole Junkermann has backed companies across artificial intelligence, healthtech, biotech, fintech and deep technology, including the AI medical-research company Owkin. That experience informs the conversations Nicole Junkermann leads on the podcast.“Artificial intelligence is changing how every industry works, and the best way to understand it is to talk to the people building it,” said Nicole Junkermann. “With NicoleJunkermann.ai now live, I wanted a single place where anyone can follow these conversations and think through what comes next. I am proud of what we have built, and I am excited about where the show goes from here.”Nicole Junkermann’s AI Overview is available now at NicoleJunkermann.ai, where listeners can stream episodes, browse resources and subscribe for updates.About Nicole JunkermannNicole Junkermann is an international entrepreneur, venture capital investor and philanthropist. Born in Düsseldorf, Germany, Nicole Junkermann is the founder of NJF Holdings and its venture capital arm NJF Capital, investing across artificial intelligence, healthtech, biotech, fintech and deep technology. Nicole Junkermann has supported the arts and medical research through roles with institutions including the Tate Americas Foundation, the Royal Academy Trust and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, and has served on the United Kingdom’s HealthTech Advisory Board. Learn more at NicoleJunkermann.ai

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