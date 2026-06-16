Sens. Rick Scott, Ed Markey’s ‘National Naloxone Awareness Day’ Resolution Unanimously Passes Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Senator Ed Markey celebrated the passage of a bipartisan resolution to recognize June 6, 2026, as “National Naloxone Awareness Day” following a unanimous vote in the U.S. Senate.

In addition to designating a national day for awareness, the resolution also states, “naloxone is a safe and effective medication that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives when administered promptly” and “increasing access to naloxone can improve the chances of recovery for individuals struggling with opioid use disorder and support a future free from the grip of opioid use disorder.”

Additional cosponsors include U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell, Thom Tillis, Richard Blumenthal, Shelley Moore Capito, Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, James Risch, Angus King, Martin Heinrich, Ron Wyden, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, James Lankford, Ashley Moody, Jim Justice, and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Senator Rick Scott said, “America’s drug epidemic spares no party, family, or state. We all know someone who has been impacted by the heartbreak of losing a family member or friend to drugs, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Naloxone saves lives. The more we can do to increase awareness, access, and training for it, the more we can do to keep Americans alive and help them pull themselves out of the brutal cycle of substance abuse and addiction. Too many have lost brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters, and Congress should be focused on finding real solutions to combat this crisis.”

Senator Ed Markey said, “Too many families know the pain of losing a loved one to overdose. Naloxone is a vital tool that can save lives when people know where to get it, can afford it, and know how to use it. I’m proud once again to join my colleagues in recognizing June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day. Today we redouble our commitment to getting this lifesaving medication to every community.”

Read the full resolution HERE.

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