Idaho State Police seizes over 11 pounds of methamphetamine near the city of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho – The Idaho State Police Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) team seized approximately 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County on June 11, 2026.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a DHE trooper stopped a northbound Ford F-150 on U.S. 93 for an equipment violation. The traffic stop took place south of the city of Twin Falls. During the stop, one of the vehicle’s occupants admitted to possessing contraband inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and prescription medication.

The three occupants were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. One was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $90,000. “Our DHE team patrols throughout Idaho to identify and disrupt the trafficking of illegal drugs on our highways and in our communities,” Sgt. Curt Sproat said. “By proactively targeting criminal activity and working alongside our local law enforcement partners, we help stop the transportation of dangerous drugs and hold traffickers accountable.”

As part of Gov. Brad Little’s Esto Perpetua initiative, ISP’s Domestic Highway Enforcement team is a proactive multijurisdictional narcotics task force made up of 14 troopers, including seven canine handlers, stationed throughout Idaho to combat emerging criminal trends using advanced interdiction techniques, intelligence-driven enforcement, and partnerships with local prosecutors and allied agencies.

Supported through the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, the team works to identify, disrupt, and dismantle local, multistate, and international drug trafficking organizations through coordinated, multiagency enforcement efforts designed to keep Idaho communities safe. Additionally, the team works through an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding for multiagency drug enforcement initiatives, ensuring the effectiveness of operations.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho