Doginal Dogs Sells Out DDNYC 2026 in Hours as Brand Expands Into Physical Collectibles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doginal Dogs, a digital art and community brand built around a collection of 10,000 pixel art dogs, announced that its flagship DDNYC 2026 event has sold out within hours of tickets becoming available. The event returns to New York this September in partnership with global hospitality company TAO Group.“The response to DDNYC 2026 was immediate, and it reflects how engaged this community is,” said a spokesperson for Doginal Dogs. “We have always believed that bringing people together in person is what sets this brand apart, and selling out within hours confirms that.”DDNYC 2026 is the latest in a series of more than 25 self-funded events the brand has hosted worldwide since its launch in 2024, including previous gatherings in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami. Each event combines live programming, community meetups, and exclusive merchandise. The partnership with TAO Group brings the September event to a premier hospitality venue, continuing a relationship that has spanned multiple Doginal Dogs gatherings.Alongside its events calendar, the brand has expanded into a growing line of physical products. Doginal Dogs now offers genuine leather backpacks, crossbodies, and purses, along with plush toys, vinyl figures, comic books, apparel, and accessories. A physical trading card set is currently in development, with early artwork previews circulating among community members.“Our goal has been to build something that lives beyond the screen,” the spokesperson added. “From leather goods to plush toys to the upcoming trading cards, we want our community to have real, high-quality products they are proud to own.”The brand maintains a daily presence through live audio programming hosted by its co-founders, known in the community as Barkmeta, Shibo, and Shield. The shows run every day and have helped build one of the most active communities on the social platform X.Doginal Dogs launched in January 2024 as a collection of hand-curated pixel art dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain, distributed through a free public mint. Since then, it has grown into a broader community brand spanning live events, physical collectibles, and daily media programming.Tickets for DDNYC 2026 are sold out. Additional information about the event and the brand is available at doginaldogs.com About Doginal DogsDoginal Dogs is a digital art and community brand built around a collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel art dogs launched in January 2024. The project hosts a global, self-funded events program, an expanding line of physical collectibles, and daily live programming led by its co-founders. For more information, visit doginaldogs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.