The Mission Motif Brings Authentic Craftsman Lighting and Heirloom Furniture

Atlanta's authorized Stickley dealer invites design-conscious homeowners to discover custom Arts and Crafts interiors crafted to last generations.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mission Motif, the Atlanta showroom and authorized Stickley dealer at 747 Miami Circle NE, is inviting design-conscious homeowners this summer to explore a curated collection of solid hardwood furniture and authentic craftsman lighting built to furnish homes with lasting character and timeless style.For over 20 years, The Mission Motif has helped Atlanta-area homeowners move beyond disposable furniture trends and invest in pieces that tell the story of the American craftsmen who built them. The showroom carries the full Stickley line alongside its own American Mission collection, with every piece constructed using time-honored mortise-and-tenon joinery in quartersawn white oak and other solid hardwoods selected for beauty and longevity.As warmer months prompt homeowners to revisit their interiors, the showroom's design team is guiding clients through complete room solutions that begin with a statement piece and build outward. A craftsman bed in solid cherry or quartersawn white oak, customized for wood species, stain, and upholstered headboard, anchors a bedroom with the quiet authority of genuine American artisanship. Pairs naturally with hand-knotted area rugs and period-appropriate bedside pieces available in the same visit.Lighting is the element that completes an elevated interior, and The Mission Motif's expanded lighting gallery reflects that understanding. Homeowners searching for chandelier craftsman style options will find Arroyo Craftsman and Meyda Tiffany fixtures that replicate authentic period details, from copper and mica shades to art glass panels, without compromise. For rooms that call for directional ambient light, the showroom's selection of craftsman ceiling lights includes pendants, flush mounts, and lanterns sized for entryways, dining rooms, and covered outdoor spaces.Customization sits at the center of The Mission Motif's experience. Buyers choose the wood species, stain tone, fabric or leather grade, and hardware finish on most pieces, then work one-on-one with the in-store design staff to confirm scale, proportion, and cohesion across a room. The result is a furnished space that reflects the homeowner's vision rather than a catalog page.The Mission Motif's showroom is open six days a week and welcomes both individual homeowners and working interior designers. The team encourages visitors to bring room dimensions, inspiration images, and fabric samples to their first appointment so the design consultation can move directly into actionable planning.The homeowners we work with are not shopping for furniture they will replace in five years. They are furnishing rooms they intend to pass down, and every recommendation we make is grounded in that kind of long-term thinking. Our job is to match the right piece, the right wood, and the right light to a room that will still feel exactly right decades from now, and we genuinely love doing it.About The Mission Motif: The Mission Motif is Atlanta's premier Arts and Crafts and Mission style furniture showroom and an authorized Stickley dealer with over 20 years of specialty expertise. Located at 747 Miami Circle NE in Atlanta, GA, the showroom offers custom solid hardwood furniture crafted by American and Amish artisans, hand-knotted rugs, and authentic craftsman lighting, all supported by a dedicated in-store design team committed to personalized, high-touch service.Press Contact:The Mission Motif, info@missionmotif.com, 404-370-1505, 747 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

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