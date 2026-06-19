NexCore Group's Newest Senior Living Community in Northern Colorado Attracts 550 Guests to its Grand Opening Celebration

Strong attendance, active tours, and early move-ins signal momentum for Northern Colorado’s newest luxury senior living community

The response from the Fort Collins community has been extraordinary. We're thrilled to already be welcoming residents and helping them begin this exciting new chapter.” — Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexCore Group, a national, diversified healthcare real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado and its senior living operating company, Experience Senior Living, celebrated the successful grand opening of The Gallery at Fort Collins on June 11, welcoming 550 guests and its founding residents to Northern Colorado's newest luxury senior living community.

The highly anticipated grand opening celebration of The Gallery at Fort Collins brought together local political leaders, prospective residents and families, professional organizations, and community members for an immersive evening.

Guests enjoyed live performances by the Fort Collins Symphony, Dave Beegle, Matt Skinner Band, culinary experiences, local artwork, guided community tours, and opportunities to explore the community’s hospitality-inspired approach to senior living.

Throughout the evening, attendees experienced many of the amenities and lifestyle offerings that distinguish The Gallery at Fort Collins, including a variety of chef-led dining venues, art-focused programming, wellness opportunities, and thoughtfully designed gathering spaces.

“The response from the Fort Collins community has been extraordinary,” said Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living. “Welcoming more than 500 guests to celebrate this milestone demonstrates the excitement surrounding The Gallery and validates our vision of creating a senior living experience centered on hospitality, connection, and purpose. We're thrilled to already be welcoming residents and helping them begin this exciting new chapter.”

The four-story community features 144 residences offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services. Designed to provide a luxury hospitality experience, The Gallery includes a two-story grand hall, multiple dining venues, art studios, theater, salon, pub, game room, sky lounge, landscaped courtyard, and the only senior living offering in Fort Collins with 24/7 nursing care.

A cornerstone of the community’s programming is its partnership with the Colorado State University Alumni Association, providing residents access to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), which offers more than 150 courses, lectures, and travel opportunities designed for active adults.

“The grand opening was absolutely fabulous. The Gallery is a beautiful addition to Fort Collins, and the event showcased the community’s welcoming atmosphere, thoughtful design, and vibrant lifestyle offerings. It was exciting to see so many people come together to celebrate this remarkable new destination for senior living,” said Ashley Duval, Director of Sales, NOCO Style Magazine.

Located near Highway 287 and Horsetooth Road, The Gallery at Fort Collins offers convenient access to I-25 while placing residents close to the region’s cultural, dining, and outdoor destinations, all with views of the Rocky Mountains.

To learn more about The Gallery at Fort Collins or schedule a private tour, visit the website.

About NexCore Group

NexCore Group is a national, diversified healthcare real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. NexCore Group delivers purpose-built, sustainable spaces spanning the full range of healthcare real estate: medical, senior living, and academic medicine & technology. Whether designing advanced medical facilities, high-quality senior communities, or innovative labs and research environments, NexCore Group applies a strategy-led, data-driven approach to help partners thrive.

Since its founding in 2004, NexCore Group has developed and acquired approximately 18 million square feet and completed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions — building trust and delivering results in 30 states. NexCore Group offers deep in-house expertise and integrated capabilities, empowering healthcare systems, academic and life science institutions, and senior living operators to achieve long-term growth, operational excellence, and design innovation. For more information, visit https://nexcoregroup.com/.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living (ESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, is a Denver-based, full-service operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the United States. Through thoughtful design and personalized care, ESL partners with leading real estate and investment firms to create communities that prioritize wellness, hospitality, connection, and quality of life. Its growing portfolio includes flagship brands, including The Gallery, The Reserve, Sancerre and The Crossings, designed to support residents in living engaged, purposeful lives. For more information, visit https://experiencesrliving.com/.

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