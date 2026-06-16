Baker Legal Team Launches ctcllawyer.com to Help Patients Diagnosed With T-Cell Lymphoma After Taking Dupixent

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Legal Team today announced the launch of ctcllawyer.com , a resource for patients who were diagnosed with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) or other forms of T-cell lymphoma after using the prescription drug Dupixent (dupilumab).The launch follows a significant development in the litigation. On June 4, 2026, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created MDL No. 3180, In re: Dupixent (Dupilumab) Products Liability Litigation, and centralized federal cases before Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The lawsuits allege that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi-Aventis U.S., the makers of Dupixent, failed to warn patients and physicians about a possible link between the drug and T-cell lymphoma.Dupixent is a widely prescribed biologic used to treat eczema, asthma, and other inflammatory conditions. A series of peer-reviewed studies has reported elevated rates of CTCL among patients treated with the drug. As of June 2026, the FDA-approved label for Dupixent does not carry a specific warning about CTCL or lymphoma, even though the agency has identified CTCL as a potential safety signal connected to the medication.The new website offers plain-language information about the litigation, the diagnoses involved, and the warning signs of CTCL, along with a free and confidential case review for patients who may qualify."When a manufacturer has information suggesting its product may be linked to cancer, patients and their doctors deserve to know," said Robert Baker owner and Attorney at Baker Legal Team. "These lawsuits are about that duty to warn. We built this resource so affected patients can get clear answers and a free review of their options without any pressure or cost."Baker Legal Team handles these claims on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay no attorney fees unless they recover compensation. The firm encourages patients not to stop taking any prescribed medication without first consulting their physician.Patients who used Dupixent and were later diagnosed with CTCL, mycosis fungoides, Sezary syndrome, or another T-cell lymphoma can learn more at ctcllawyer.com.About Baker Legal TeamThree decades of trial experience. $400M+ recovered for clients. Robert Baker is a board-certified civil trial lawyer.

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