Notice of Budget Adoption Schedule Adjustment

As result of the passage of Senate Bill 889 by the North Carolina General Assembly on June 10, 2026, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will adjust its planned budget adoption schedule for the County’s Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget.

Under the North Carolina Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act, counties are required to adopt a balanced budget ordinance no later than July 1. In light of the impacts of Senate Bill 889 on Guilford County’s recommended budget, the Board will allow additional time for staff to prepare budget adjustment options for consideration and will no longer be considering a budget adoption at their June 18th regularly scheduled meeting.

“We have asked our County Manager to prepare items for the Board to consider adjustments to his recommended budget as result of the restrictions placed on us by the state at this late date,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston. “The Board remains committed to adopting a balanced budget by the statutory deadline while carefully evaluating the impacts of this legislation on education, public safety, workforce preparedness, rural fire services, and other core county services.”

Guilford County began its FY 2026-2027 budget process in late 2025, followed by the Board’s annual Budget Retreat kickoff in January 2026. Since that time, the Board has held a series of bi-weekly budget work sessions, six community input meetings, and a public hearing on the recommended budget on June 4. The revised budget adoption date will allow the Board to consider the impacts of Senate Bill 889 within the context of the extensive public input and budget review process already completed.

The County will provide public notice of the revised meeting schedule and budget adoption date for a special called meeting before July 1. Residents are encouraged to monitor the County’s website and official meeting notices for updated information regarding the Board’s budget adoption meeting. Under North Carolina’s Open Meetings Laws, special meeting requires notice to be published 48 hours prior to the meeting date.

