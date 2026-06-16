Angels From Heaven Shares an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Healing, and Perseverance

Angels From Heaven by Jesse Fiedor

Jesse Fiedor recounts his story of living with epilepsy, overcoming adversity, and finding hope through faith and what he describes as extraordinary miracles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Angels From Heaven: My Miraculous Cure from Epilepsy, author Jesse Fiedor shares a deeply personal memoir chronicling his lifelong battle with epilepsy and the faith that sustained him through decades of challenges. Through an account marked by perseverance, spiritual conviction, and hope, Fiedor invites readers into a journey that he believes was shaped by divine intervention and countless moments of grace.

The memoir begins with a life-changing diagnosis at the age of ten, when severe grand mal seizures left Fiedor facing a future clouded by uncertainty. According to his account, the condition was so serious that expectations for his survival were limited. Despite the physical, emotional, and personal obstacles that accompanied his diagnosis, he refused to surrender to despair and instead turned to his faith for strength and direction.

Throughout the book, Fiedor describes a series of experiences that he views as miraculous encounters and answers to prayer. He recounts moments when unexpected people, opportunities, and events appeared during critical periods of his life, helping him navigate challenges that often seemed insurmountable. These experiences, which he describes as angels sent by God, became a source of encouragement and reinforced his belief that he was never alone in his struggle.

Inspired by a desire to share his testimony and encourage others facing adversity, Fiedor reflects on a forty-four-year journey marked by both hardship and hope. The book explores themes of faith, resilience, determination, and the power of believing in something greater than oneself. Through candid storytelling, he illustrates how personal challenges can become opportunities for growth and spiritual transformation, even in the most difficult circumstances.

Angels From Heaven will resonate with readers who enjoy inspirational memoirs, faith-based stories, and accounts of overcoming adversity. It offers encouragement to individuals facing health challenges, family struggles, or periods of uncertainty while highlighting the importance of perseverance and trust. The memoir also provides insight into the realities of living with epilepsy and the impact that faith can have on navigating life's most difficult moments.

Jesse Fiedor is an author whose life story reflects a commitment to hope, faith, and perseverance. Through Angels From Heaven, he shares his personal testimony with the goal of inspiring others to keep moving forward, trust in God's guidance, and remain open to the extraordinary possibilities that can emerge even during life's greatest challenges.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0hWJBQv0

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