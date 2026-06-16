Dr. Fred's Transmissions, LLC. ATRA Master certified transmission repair and rebuild shop now open- Spring, TX

Dr. Fred's Transmissions, LLC Grand opening flyer

Grand opening- Dr. Fred's Transmissions, LLC. ATRA Master certified transmission repair and rebuild shop in Spring, TX

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand opening! Dr. Fred's Transmissions, LLC. We are an ATRA Master certified transmission repair and rebuild shop located in Spring, TX. We offer free transmission diagnostics, free towing with any rebuild or major transmission repair, lower than industry average prices, quick turnaround times, longer than industry average warranties and every transmission we build is backed by the ATRA Golden Rule Nationwide warranty. This means that your vehicle is covered no matter where you travel to!ATRA is the Automatic Transmission Rebuilders Association, founded in 1954. We have 20+ years of hands on, working experience and expertise in the transmission industry. When we perform a transmission build, we replace all the internal wearable parts with a new parts kit, we don't just replace the parts that failed. We purchase all of our parts directly from the parts suppliers or the manufacture. We never install used parts in one of our builds. Our transmissions are built to last at a price you can afford! We will never hold your vehicle hostage over diagnostic fees! We offer wholesale pricing to all fleet accounts. When your service vehicle is down, your business suffers. Dr. Fred's will get you back on the road quickly. Contact us directly to set up fleet. We handle all makes and models. We don't employ commissioned sales staff that is focused on the upsell! Our #1 focus is our customers. We are located in Spring, TX in the Dowdell business park beside Valley Rise Church. Stop by anytime! Visit our website at www.drfredstransmissions.com 22924 Kuykendahl Road. Bldg A. Spring, TX 77389Experience the DR. Fred's difference!

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