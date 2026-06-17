SUSTAERO PARTNERS WITH NEXTCHEM FOR CANADA’S FIRST LARGE-SCALE WOOD WASTE TO SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PROJECT

SUSTAERO CEO Keith Gillard shakes hands with Nextchem Business Development Manager Andrea Bonanni at SAF European Congress SUSTAERO logo Nextchem logo

Licensing agreement integrates Nextchem's technology into SUSTAERO’s proprietary process to convert sawmill and forest residues into ultra-low-carbon jet fuel.

The project directly addresses a dual environmental challenge: Reducing life-cycle aviation emissions by over 90%, while mitigating the escalating risk of devastating wildfires in Canadian forests.” — Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUSTAERO, a pioneer in Canadian sustainable aviation fuel, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with Nextchem, the sustainable technology solutions business unit of MAIRE (MAIRE.MI), through its subsidiary MyRechemical. SUSTAERO is integrating Nextchem’s proprietary NX Circular™ gasification technology, which has achieved Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL 9), the highest possible commercial rating, into the biomass-to-syngas section of its proprietary production process.The landmark partnership was announced live today at the Sustainable Aviation Futures 2026 SAF European Congress in Amsterdam, where both companies are presenting today. Dr. Mario Bonanni, Business Development Manager for Nextchem, publicly unveiled the partnership during his Congress presentation, “Scaling SAF Beyond 2030,” highlighting the international scalability of feedstock-resilient supply streams. Concurrently, SUSTAERO CEO Keith Gillard is addressing the Congress on Canada's distinct structural advantages in pioneering world-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and eSAF production from abundant woody biomass and renewable electricity.The integration represents a critical technical milestone for SUSTAERO as it advances its mission to build Canada's wood waste-to-SAF production capacity. Nextchem’s NX Circular™ process will cover the high-temperature gasification and purification of industrial sawmill residues, primarily chips, shavings, and bark, alongside unmanaged forest biomass into clean, chemical-grade synthetic gas (syngas). This purified syngas will then serve as the clean foundational building block for subsequent conversion into low-carbon jet fuel utilizing SUSTAERO’s proprietary SOAR™ process Set to begin commercial operations by 2030, SUSTAERO’s initial plant is engineered to produce 144,000 tonnes of SAF and eSAF annually from residual woody biomass, with architecture and local feedstocks enabling it to expand up to four times its initial capacity. By utilizing mill and forestry residuals, the project directly addresses a dual environmental challenge: Reducing life-cycle aviation emissions by over 90% , while mitigating the escalating risk of devastating wildfires in Canadian forests."We are thrilled to be working with Nextchem to convert Canada's abundant wood waste into SAF and eSAF,” said Keith Gillard, CEO of SUSTAERO. “We evaluated all technologies and nothing compares to the performance of the NX Circular for processing biomass into the cleanest syngas. Sharing this milestone today in Amsterdam alongside Nextchem highlights the global demand for high-integrity, highly secure, ultra-low-carbon fuels."Fabio Fritelli, Managing Director of Nextchem, added: “This agreement confirms the market interest in our proprietary gasification solutions for advanced and versatile waste-to-value applications from multiple feedstocks. By enabling the production of purified syngas for SAF, we are supporting the development of an innovative pathway that combines circularity with decarbonization objectives.”About SUSTAEROSUSTAERO is building Canada’s first billion-litre wood waste to Sustainable Aviation Fuel capacity, driven by Fortune 100 leadership and its proprietary SOAR™ process, integrating Nextchem’s NX Circular™ gasification technology. SUSTAERO’s SAF has the highest security of supply due to simple, sustainable, uninterruptible supply chains. Contact PR@SUSTAERO.ca.###

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