Herdyne Mercier Releases Mommy, What’s That Feeling? to Help Children Name and Heal from Big Emotions

Herdyne Mercier, LCSW, announces the release of Mommy, What’s That Feeling?, a gentle guide to understanding and expressing emotions and grief.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herdyne Mercier, LCSW, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Grief Coach, nonprofit founder of L.I.V.E. (Living In Value & Empowerment), retreat facilitator, and transformational speaker, is pleased to announce the release of her first children’s book: Mommy, What’s That Feeling?

Released in April 2026, Mommy, What’s That Feeling? is a warm, supportive resource for children who are experiencing big feelings they may not yet have the words to explain. The book gently guides young readers in understanding and expressing emotions, including grief, with sensitivity and care.

Herdyne Mercier created this book out of a deep commitment to building spaces where broken hearts can heal and where children can discover emotional freedom. Her work centers on helping individuals navigate grief as more than an experience of loss—grief can also become a pathway to transformation, renewed living, and emotional resilience.

A Caring Resource for Children and Caregivers

As the host of the Redefining Grief Podcast, Herdyne creates meaningful conversations about healing, loss, and emotional resilience. Mommy, What’s That Feeling? extends that mission directly to children by offering language, emotional awareness, and reassurance for moments when feelings feel confusing or overwhelming.

The book is especially designed to support caregivers, parents, and guardians who want to help children process emotions in a way that feels safe, nonjudgmental, and age-appropriate.

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