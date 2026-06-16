CHITA’S 2026 Amazon Prime Day Sale: Exclusive Offers on Customer Favorites

CHITA is excited to announce its Amazon Prime Day sale

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its Amazon Prime Day sale running from June 23 to 26, featuring customer favorites.“We’re excited to take part in Prime Day again and give more customers the opportunity to discover CHITA,” said CHITA’s CEO, Steve. “This year’s selection brings together some of our most-loved pieces for relaxing, gathering and enjoying everyday life at home — all at some of our best prices of the year.”Prime Day SaleThe CHITA Prime Day sale offers up to 40% off select items on its Amazon storefront. Customers can choose from a variety of items with a range of materials, colors and styles to best match their personalities.Prime Day products for sale include:CHITA Power Recliner Chair Swivel Glider: Linen-upholstered recliner with lumbar support, perfect for nurseries, offering smooth swivel and gliding ease https://amzn.to/4g9kEeJ ).CHITA Power Recliner Chair: GREENGUARD Gold-certified power recliner with triple-motor adjustability, offering customized support from head to toe ( https://amzn.to/4efxmGo ).CHITA 3 Pieces Boho Patio Rattan Bistro Set: All-weather swivel chair set with Acadia wood accents and plush pillows, perfect to create a stylish outdoor space for lounging and entertaining ( https://amzn.to/4xi0CF4 ).CHITA Genuine Leather Swivel Accent Chair: Genuine leather swivel chair that blends mid-century style, everyday comfort and effortless functionality ( https://amzn.to/4ea6yax ).Maximizing Comfort, Elevating SpacesCHITA Living is dedicated to crafting comfortable, stylish, and functional pieces designed for every room, both inside and outside the home. With decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA combines modern aesthetics, quality craftsmanship, and everyday practicality to create items made for comfort and sustainability, helping customers arrange beautiful, livable spaces.“A comfortable, well-designed home should feel within reach,” said Steve. “Prime Day gives customers a chance to invest in pieces that make their spaces more welcoming, functional and personal, without having to compromise on quality or style.”CHITA is offering some of the best deals of the year, including free standard shipping on all Prime Day purchases.For more information about CHITA’s Prime Day Sale, visit here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

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