Exclusive: Buccaneer's Star RB, Bucky Irving teams up with Sugar Wing, a Tampa Bay-born Chicken Concept

Bucky Irving and Sugar Wing Team

Sugar Wing's partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneer's RB Bucky Irving, will include fan engagement events, community initiatives, and social media content.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Wing, Tampa Bay’s breakout fast-casual chicken concept proudly announces its partnership with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving. Irving joins Sugar Wing as a Strategic Investor and Brand Ambassador . As an early fan of Sugar Wing, Bucky is leveraging his platform, energy, and deep community roots to build brand awareness.The Irving-Sugar Wing partnership is built on a foundation of authenticity, uncompromising quality, and dedication to Tampa Bay. Bucky’s bold, fearless approach on the gridiron perfectly reflects Sugar Wing’s commitment in the kitchen – using only fresh, never-frozen chicken that is flavored with delicious scratch-made sauces.“Sugar Wing is everything I look for in a brand — real food, great team, and real roots in Tampa Bay. I’m proud to represent something that reflects who I am and where I play."— Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back“Bucky Irving is the perfect embodiment of the Sugar Wing spirit — relentless, authentic, and dedicated. Our partnership with Bucky is all about connecting with our community through someone they already love and trust."— Carlos Pasquotto, CEO, Sugar WingTo stay updated on Bucky Irving’s upcoming restaurant appearances and events, follow us @MySugarWing on Instagram TikTok and Facebook.ABOUT SUGAR WINGSugar Wing is a Tampa Bay-based fast casual restaurant specializing in fresh, never-frozen, hand-crafted chicken wings, sandwiches, strips, salads and indulgent desserts. Sugar Wing has built a loyal following around quality ingredients, bold house-made sauces — from Thai Peanut to Buffalo Hot — and an unwavering commitment to the guest experience. Offerings include the signature Combos, Family Meals, Kid’s Meals, and Catering. Sugar Wing is available for dine-in, drive-thru, takeout, and delivery via the Sugar Wing App, Uber Eats and DoorDash.ABOUT BUCKY IRVINGBucky Irving is a professional NFL running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, known for his explosive speed, elite agility, and electric presence on and off the field. A fan favorite, Irving is recognized not only for his athletic achievements but also for his community-first mindset.

Buccaneer's Star RB, Bucky Irving teams up with Sugar Wing, a Tampa Bay-born Chicken Concept

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