Key Bridge Wireless Announces Reduced Pricing and Seamless Migration Support Following Google CBRS SAS Retirement

Transparent pricing offers predictable economics for CBRS operators, new tools reduce transition risk for migrating Google SAS customers

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Bridge Wireless LLC today announced a new, reduced pricing structure to help CBRS operators migrating from Google and Federated Wireless to the Key Bridge Spectrum Access System (SAS).

Google recently stopped accepting new customers and will fully retire its SAS service on June 10, 2027. Key Bridge is responding with immediate price reductions, offering transparent, reduced pricing to operators of all sizes.

### Standard Flat-Rate Pricing (REDUCED)

$500 Monthly Base Fee:

- Includes your first 200 radios (up from 100)

Covers full SAS functionality including real-time frequency management, dynamic grants, ESC incumbent protection, and API integrations. The base fee still includes your first 200 radios of any type (Access Points and/or CPEs combined), with Access Points prioritized.

Access Point Radios (towers, etc.):

- $5 per radio/month (all regions).

CPE Radios (homes and businesses):

- $2 per CPE/month in coastal Dynamic Protection Area (DPA) regions.

- $1 per CPE/month in interior (non-DPA) regions.

This model offers a single, scalable per-radio add-on after the included block. It rewards expansion while maintaining affordable operational expenditures (OPEX) for deployments of all sizes. Existing customers will automatically transition to the new, lower rates.

Pricing is offered on a flexible month-to-month basis with no contract, and applies universally across all deployment types, including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and private LTE/5G networks.

"We have been onboarding and migrating SAS customers for some time now. Almost 100,000 Google customers still need to find a new home, and Key Bridge is ready to help,” said Jesse Caulfield, CEO of Key Bridge Wireless. “Google’s SAS retirement creates a slow-burn business continuity issue for many network operators. By introducing transparent, competitive CBRS pricing for all, we are making the economic choice obvious and easy for the entire CBRS ecosystem, while helping network operators continue focusing on their own customers during the transition."

### Seamless Migration & Transition Support

To eliminate transition risk for migrating Google SAS customers, Key Bridge provides a comprehensive onboarding solution that includes an Automated Transfer Wizard, zero-downtime hitless transfer support, up to a full month of grace period, and dedicated engineering assistance.

Key Bridge continues to deliver a 99.986% lifetime uptime record, backed by service level guarantees, leveraging a geo-redundant infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise and service provider requirements.

To request a custom migration assessment, model network costs, or begin a transition using the automated Transfer Wizard, visit keybridgewireless.com.

### About Key Bridge Wireless LLC

Key Bridge Wireless LLC is a leading Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrator and provider of advanced wireless information services. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company delivers cloud-native, geo-redundant SAS solutions with full protocol support, automated provisioning, and comprehensive tools for CBRS deployments. For more details, visit www.keybridgewireless.com.

### Media Contact

Company: Key Bridge Wireless LLC

Email: information@keybridgewireless.com

Email: sales@keybridgewireless.com

Website: keybridgewireless.com

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