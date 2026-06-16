Go Local Arizona Celebrates 5 Years Supporting Arizona Small Businesses

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Arizona small business support and advocacy organization marks 5 year milestone

We do not advocate on behalf of cities or large corporations like the chambers. In fact, we hold them accountable.” — Neil A. Schneider

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Local Arizona is celebrating its fifth anniversary, marking five years of helping Arizona small businesses increase visibility, build local connections, and reach customers through its online directory, Facebook communities, and robust networking events.

Founded in 2021 by Neil A. Schneider, Go Local Arizona was created during a period when many small business owners were trying to recover from the devastating effects of COVID-related shutdowns, the changing consumer habits as a result of the shutdowns, and increased competition from large retailers and national chains.

Schneider said the organization was built in response to what he saw as a lack of meaningful support for small business owners during one of the most difficult periods many had small businesses ever faced.

"Starting Go Local Arizona was important because during COVID, chambers of commerce did nothing concrete to keep small businesses open," said Schneider, founder of Go Local Arizona. "Nobody was fighting for small business while the big box stores and chains were open for business. Schneider Schneider said, "Chambers of commerce are obsolete in 2026." Schneider said decided there needed to be a small business organization that stood up for only local Arizona businesses, so Go Local Arizona was born.

Today, Go Local Arizona has grown to 475 members representing a wide range of industries across Arizona. The organization operates an online small business directory where members can create profiles featuring company information, contact details, website links, service areas, reviews, articles, photos, and other resources designed to help consumers discover and connect with local businesses.

In addition to the directory, Go Local Arizona manages several Arizona-focused Facebook communities that help local residents find businesses, ask for recommendations, and connect with business owners in their area.

Over the past five years, networking has also become a key part of the organization’s work. Go Local Arizona offers monthly in-person networking events and biweekly Zoom networking sessions, giving members the opportunity to participate in up to 72 networking events each year.

"Five years ago, we started with a simple idea: local businesses need affordable ways to get noticed and build meaningful connections," Schneider said. "Today, we have created a community where business owners can network, learn from one another, and gain exposure without spending thousands of dollars on marketing."

"We do not take sponsorships or memberships from large corporations or cities like the Chambers do. We do not advocate on behalf of cities or large corporations like the chambers. In fact, we hold them accountable," Schneider continued.

Members say the combination of directory visibility, social media exposure, and networking opportunities has helped them reach new customers and connect with other business owners. Membership fees start at $99 a year. There was also a Premium Membership for $288 per year.

"Go Local Arizona is a top-tier organization," said Bobby Hall of Arizona Rainfall Pool and Spa in Surprise. "Since starting, we've seen immediate engagement and responses from our Facebook posts. It's rare to find an organization that delivers on its promises this consistently."

"The platform not only helps boost SEO, but also creates real opportunities to connect with other local business owners, which has led to more business for me," said Jesus Hernandez of Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning Northwest Valley. "I've also received direct leads from my profile on the site."

In 2025, Go Local Arizona introduced a Premium Membership option designed to provide additional visibility for participating businesses. The enhanced membership includes a professionally produced video interview, expanded social media promotion opportunities, Go Local Arizona promotional materials, and other visibility tools.

"Our Premium Membership was developed in response to what our members were asking for," Schneider said. "Many business owners wanted additional ways to tell their story, build credibility, and reach new audiences. The video interview component has become especially popular because it allows consumers to meet the person behind the business."

The organization has also provided members with opportunities to share expertise through written content, with members publishing more than 206 blog posts since the program began.

"Go Local Arizona has been an exceptional resource for connecting my small business with a vibrant network of local entrepreneurs," said Joe Forte of D-MAK Productions in Phoenix. "The support provided has created valuable opportunities for collaboration and growth."

As Go Local Arizona enters its sixth year, Schneider said the organization will continue focusing on affordable visibility, relationship-based networking, and practical marketing support for Arizona business owners. "But I remind people we are not a marketing agency; we are a small business support organization," Schneider said.

"The most rewarding part of the last five years has been hearing from members who have gained customers, built partnerships, and formed lasting business relationships through our community," Schneider said. "Those success stories are what continue to drive us forward."

"People can't do business with you if they don't know about your business," Schneider added. "Our mission has always been to help Arizona business owners become more visible, make more connections, and find new opportunities for growth."

For more information about Go Local Arizona and to join with your business, visit www.GoLocalArizona.com.

About Go Local Arizona

Go Local Arizona is an Arizona-based small business support and networking organization dedicated to helping local businesses increase visibility, build connections, and grow through networking, digital marketing, educational resources, Facebook communities, and community engagement opportunities. Founded in 2021, the organization serves 475 business members throughout Arizona.

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