The Yardery Bringing Signature 'Eat, Drink & Play' Experience to Wildwood Summer 2026

Rendering of The Yardery Wildwood, opening Summer 2026. The new location will feature elevated comfort food, craft cocktails, live music, outdoor games, private event spaces, and a rooftop bar overlooking the heart of Wildwood.

Central Florida's favorite backyard gathering spot is coming to Wildwood in Summer 2026, featuring elevated comfort food, cocktails, and play.

From the moment we began exploring Wildwood, we knew this was where we wanted to invest.” — Eric Kushnick

WILDWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new gathering destination is coming to Wildwood. What started as a vision to create a place where people can gather, relax, and connect is becoming a reality in Summer 2026. The Yardery , Central Florida's popular "Eat, Drink & Play in the Yard" concept, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location.Owned and operated by local hospitality professionals Eric Kushnick and Driss Alaoui, The Yardery, located at 101 S. Main Street in Wildwood, will bring the brand's signature blend of elevated comfort food, craft cocktails, outdoor games, live music, and community-focused hospitality to the growing Wildwood community and surrounding area."From the moment we began exploring Wildwood, we knew this was where we wanted to invest," said Kushnick. "The area's growth, energy, and strong sense of community made it the perfect place to create a gathering spot where people can come together, make memories, and feel at home."Following the success of The Yardery locations in Sanford and Mount Dora, the Wildwood venue will continue the brand's mission of providing a unique hospitality experience centered around food, fun, and connection. Guests can enjoy elevated comfort food, craft cocktails, and an expansive outdoor yard featuring cornhole, foosball, giant Connect Four, live entertainment, weekly events, and much more.More than just a place to eat, The Yardery Wildwood is designed to be a destination for celebrations and gatherings of all kinds. From children's birthday parties and family reunions to corporate events, fundraisers, backyard game tournaments, and weddings for up to 200 guests, the venue offers flexible indoor and outdoor spaces for memorable occasions.Catering and delivery services will also be available, bringing The Yardery experience directly to homes, offices, and special events throughout the community.Whether guests are stopping by for lunch, enjoying happy hour with friends, hosting a company event, or spending an evening listening to live music under the Florida sky from the rooftop bar, The Yardery offers something for everyone.In addition to food and drinks, The Yardery Wildwood plans to become an active participant in the local community by supporting local musicians, hosting community events, partnering with local organizations, and creating a welcoming space where residents can celebrate life's everyday moments."Our goal is simple: to create a place where people come together, celebrate life' milestones, and make lasting memories for years to come," said Alaoui. "We are excited to become part of the Wildwood community and welcome guests of all ages to The Yardery."The Yardery Wildwood is scheduled to open in Summer 2026.For updates on the grand opening, follow The Yardery on social media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.