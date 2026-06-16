WYDOT to host an online public meeting for Statewide Freight Assessment

WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has launched an online, self-guided, public meeting for the Statewide Freight Assessment. The meeting will be open to the public and available for input anytime through July 15, 2026, at https://wyfreightassessment. com/online-meeting/

“Freight movement impacts every aspect of our lives and businesses. “This plan helps us evaluate our current freight system and develop strategies to support its future,” said WYDOT State Planning Engineer Mark Wingate.

The online meeting includes:

• SFA process, goals, and driving factors

• The existing Wyoming freight network

• How raw and finished goods flow to, from, and through the state

• Results from the SFA survey

• Industry trends and freight-related topics

• WYDOT project selection process and draft project list

The SFA is a comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan that helps guide policy and project decisions to support freight movement across the state. It evaluates current conditions, forecasts future needs, and outlines strategies to support Wyoming’s economy through a strong freight network.

Project website: https://wyfreightassessment. com/