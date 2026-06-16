COJ to Host Public Meeting on the McCoy’s Creek Outfall Park

The City of Jacksonville invites the community to attend a public meeting on the McCoy’s Creek Outfall on Wednesday, June 17th from 4pm - 6:30pm at the Main Branch of the Jacksonville Public Library, 303 N. Laura St., 32202.

The city is planning for a new riverfront park, located east of where McCoy’s Creek meets the St. Johns River.

Participants can arrive at any time during the open house to explore displays, hear from the project design team, and provide valuable feedback to help guide the next phase of planning. Project designers and city officials will be available to discuss potential park activities, answer questions and provide information about this new riverfront park.

So, come share your feedback on the programming for this park during this open-house style meeting.

For additional information about the McCoy’s Creek project, visit Jacksonville.gov - McCoys Creek Restoration Project



