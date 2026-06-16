Happiness Thought Leader Todd Patkin Announces 2026 and 2027 Availability for Speaking Engagements

Finding Happiness by Todd Patkin, expanded edition co-authored with Dr. Howard J. Rankin Finding Happiness by Todd Patkin, expanded edition co-authored with Dr. Howard J. Rankin

After a milestone year of media, podcast, and corporate engagements, Patkin opens his 2026 and 2027 calendar to conferences, summits, and speaking events.

I was put on this earth to go through so much unhappiness and anxiety so that I could one day help others become much happier themselves. Every stage I get to stand on is part of that mission.” — Todd Patkin, Author of Finding Happiness

FOXBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, philanthropist, and happiness thought leader Todd Patkin today announced that he is now accepting select speaking engagements for 2026 and 2027. Following years of national media appearances—and after being named Reader's Digest's "Happiness Hero" for 2012—Patkin continues to be one of the most candid and credible voices on the human cost of high-pressure achievement.Patkin's sixty-minute talks combine humor, vulnerability, and practical takeaways drawn from his own journey: building his family's business into a national success, suffering a debilitating breakdown at age thirty-six, and rebuilding a life centered on purpose, family, and authentic happiness. Audiences consistently describe his talks as life-changing, deeply human, and unusually actionable.Signature TopicsFrom Breakdown to Breakthrough: What I Learned About Happiness the Hard Way — Patkin's flagship talk on the limits of achievement, the warning signs of burnout, and the steps that lead from emotional collapse to genuine well-being.The Hidden Cost of "Having It All" — A frank look at why high achievers are especially vulnerable to anxiety and depression, and what leaders can do about it inside their organizations and inside their own lives.Twelve Weeks to a Happier Life — A practical, content-rich walkthrough of the twelve habits that form the backbone of Patkin's bestselling work, customized to the audience's industry and goals.Ideal AudiencesPatkin's past audiences include corporate leadership teams, healthcare and wellness organizations, universities, conference programs, faith communities, and entrepreneur networks. He is uniquely positioned to speak to executives, founders, and high-performing professionals who have everything on paper—and yet still find themselves quietly struggling.Booking InformationConference organizers, corporate partners, and event producers interested in booking Todd Patkin for a 2026 or 2027 engagement can submit inquiries through toddpatkin.com or by contacting the media contact listed below. A limited number of pro bono and reduced-fee engagements are available each year for nonprofits, schools, and mental health organizations.About Todd PatkinTodd Patkin grew up in Needham, Massachusetts. After graduating from Tufts University, he joined the family business, Foreign Autopart (later Autopart International), where he spent eighteen years helping to grow the company before its sale to Advance Auto Parts in 2005. Since then, he has devoted himself to philanthropy, family, and his life's deepest mission: helping others discover genuine, lasting happiness.Todd is the author of Finding Happiness : One Man's Quest to Beat Depression and Anxiety and—Finally—Let the Sunshine In and Twelve Weeks to Finding Happiness: A Boot Camp for Building Happier People. He was named Reader's Digest's "Happiness Hero" for 2012 and has appeared on hundreds of television and radio programs sharing his message. Todd lives in Massachusetts with his wife, Yadira, and is the proud father of his grown son, Josh. Learn more at toddpatkin.com.

TEDxMindStreamAcademy - Todd Patkin - Feeling Good About You

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