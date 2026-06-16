The 7 Principles of Healing Trauma Revised Offers Biblical Path to Inner Healing

The 7 Principles Of Healing Trauma Revised: Healing Trauma The Biblical Way by Lisa H Eady

Lisa Eady presents a seven-step Christian healing journey for readers seeking restoration, renewed identity, and freedom from past traumatic wounds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Eady introduces The 7 Principles of Healing Trauma Revised: Healing Trauma the Biblical Way, a Christian inner healing guide written for readers carrying emotional wounds from the past. The book addresses trauma, spiritual restoration, and the desire to move beyond patterns that can leave individuals feeling stuck, burdened, or unable to fully embrace life.

In The 7 Principles of Healing Trauma Revised, Eady presents a seven-step journey designed to help readers confront pain, examine identity, and pursue healing through a biblical framework. The book combines spiritual reflection with practical encouragement, guiding readers to consider how past experiences may shape present choices, emotional patterns, and expectations for the future.

Designed for practical application, the book includes worksheets for each chapter and exercises that help readers apply the principles in daily life. Drawing from a blend of Christian counseling, inner healing, and neuroscience, Eady explains the effects of trauma, how it can change a person over time, and how healing can begin through intentional, faith-centered steps.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to help people break free from the weight of unresolved trauma. Eady writes for those who feel as though they have climbed the same emotional mountain repeatedly, offering a faith-centered path for readers who want to invest in their own healing and begin moving forward with greater clarity.

At its deeper level, The 7 Principles of Healing Trauma Revised emphasizes wholeness, restoration, and the belief that God desires a full life filled with joy. The book encourages readers to allow the Holy Spirit to restore identity and innocence, presenting healing as a process that reaches the heart, mind, and spirit.

The book is intended for readers seeking biblical support for trauma recovery, especially those who feel shackled to past experiences or disconnected from the abundant life they believe Jesus promised. Readers may benefit from its structured approach, reflective tone, and emphasis on healing not only for themselves but also for how they may later support others.

Lisa Eady is an ordained prophetess, missionary, Christian counselor, and life coach. She works with women and has used this program around the world with individuals carrying deep trauma. She and her husband, Jeremy, have been married for twenty-six years and are blessed with two daughters. Together, they are the founders of Revival Arrows Ministry, based in Northern Alabama, where their work reflects a commitment to faith, restoration, and spiritual growth.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hN5YbGH

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