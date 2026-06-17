Machina Launches Get Maine Lobster’s Inaugural TV Campaign

Get Main Lobster Machina Managing Directors Bernadette Abasta and Michael Pierce Machina

Get Maine Lobster’s Inaugural TV Campaign Focuses on Performance

For brands ready to break into television advertising without an AOR or traditional annual budgets, Machina can be a tremendous ally” — Michael Pierce

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Machina , the performance marketing advisory, today announced the launch of a bold 30-second performance TV commercial for Black Point Seafood’s Get Maine Lobster (GML), America’s most celebrated premium DTC e-commerce seafood retailer.The commercial marks Get Maine Lobster’s first-ever foray into television advertising and signals a new era in AI-driven performance marketing for direct-to-consumer brands.The launch is the culmination of a conversation started in 2023 between Machina’s Managing Director, Michael Pierce, and GML Founder Mark Murrell, who noted his “excitement to tap into emerging tech to broaden the scope of how we find customers.” Pierce describes the campaign as one aligned with media partners providing ‘skin in the game,’ allowing Machina to create a minimal investment barrier to make ‘TV a reality’ for clients like GML.“For brands ready to break into television advertising without an AOR or traditional annual budgets, Machina can be a tremendous ally,” adds Pierce. “The Get Maine Lobster campaign proves that with the right technology, the right strategic partners, and a founder willing to make the leap, performance TV can deliver extraordinary results.The campaign debuted with a Father’s Day promotion, and a Fourth of July campaign to follow, putting the power of premium Maine lobster front and center for two of summer’s biggest gifting and entertaining moments.Managing Director Bernadette Abasta, who leads strategy and media execution for Machina, wanted a creative to enhance the marketing strategy's performance. “This 30-second commercial has about nine seconds of call to action, an offer, an upsell, a QR Code, and the brand URL. The commercial is no doubt a brand piece, but the performance mechanisms are all there, and that is what Machina is all about. Performance, branding, growth, and scale.”The entire production was completed in under 10 days under Machina’s advisory leadership and showcases Get Maine Lobster’s world-class, sustainably harvested lobsters, delivered straight from Maine’s Atlantic coast to doorsteps nationwide.“For marketers seeking new solutions for new customer acquisition at scale, this model is something to consider,” says Pierce. “If a brand isn’t embracing this, it’s probably misaligned on investments for media, creative, and strategy to acquire new customers, extend current customer LTVs, and revive dormant ones at scale."About MachinaMachina is an insight and oversight advisory specializing in performance marketing for linear television, CTV, broadcast, and streaming. It’s AI-powered production studio RogerRoger .us specializes in creative designed for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands. Company founders Bernadette Abasta and Michael Pierce each have over three decades of direct-to-consumer and DRTV marketing experience for brands including SharkNinja, Jacuzzi Bath Remodel, USAA, ZipRecruiter, Ronco, NewDayUSA, Latham Pool, Wild Alaskan Co., Innovation Refunds, Pajamagram, Tractor Supply, and Chevrolet.About Get Maine LobsterFounded by Mark Murrell, Get Maine Lobster is America’s leading premium e-commerce seafood retailer, delivering fresh, sustainably sourced Maine lobster and seafood directly from dock to doorstep. Featured in national magazines and morning shows, GML is celebrated for its commitment to quality, Maine’s coastal heritage, and unforgettable at-home dining experiences.

Get Maine Lobster - Father's Day

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