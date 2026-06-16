Protomiq Selected as a Preferred Vendor of The Shop by FordDirect

Ford and Lincoln Dealers can now access Protomiq solutions through The Shop by FordDirect to help convert website traffic and drive more opportunities.

We are thrilled that Protomiq is joining The Shop to help Dealers convert more customers.” — Beth Hill, The Shop’s COO.

DUNWOODY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protomiq , a leading provider of automotive retailing software for dealerships, today announced it has been named an approved vendor in The Shop by FordDirect, the trusted online marketplace built to help dealerships find the right tools, vendors, and programs to succeed. The new approved solutions include Protomiq’s Trade+ and Offer, Payments, Merchandising, and Service Offers, giving dealers flexible tools to meet shoppers wherever they are in the buying or service journey.“We are thrilled that Protomiq is joining The Shop to help Dealers convert more customers. The Shop by FordDirect helps curate excellent vendor solutions as the trusted resource Dealers count on to meet all of their needs,” explained Beth Hill, The Shop’s COO.”“Protomiq’s tools will help dealers create more opportunities for the traffic they already have,” said Protomiq’s VP of Marketing, Amanda Abarno. “That means fast answers, better engagement, cleaner lead data, and tools that keep shoppers on the dealer’s website. We’re excited to make these solutions available through The Shop as a selected Vendor.”Protomiq's solutions give dealers more ways to turn website visits into conversations, conversations into appointments, and appointments into sales, trades, and repair orders. FordDirect vets all vendors in The Shop for quality, transparency and performance. Dealers interested in learning more about Protomiq’s solutions in The Shop can contact ford@protomiq.com or visit The Shop by Ford Direct About ProtomiqProtomiq (f.k.a. TradePending) provides automotive software that helps dealerships convert more website traffic into leads, appointments, sales, trades, and service opportunities. Its solutions support trade-in valuation, single-price offers, payment engagement, vehicle merchandising, service marketing, and video communication — all designed to keep shoppers engaged on the dealer’s website and help dealership teams create better conversations.About FordDirectFordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://www.theshop.com/ . Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/

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