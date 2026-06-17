Minnesota Hospice Named a Top Workplace, a Top-10 Small Business Employer in the State

Top Workplace

Recognition is based entirely on confidential employee surveys, reflecting a culture team members describe as a calling, not just a job

Ten years ago, our vision was to build the best place to work and the best place to receive care. To be named a Top Workplace by our own team is what means the most, because it came from them.” — Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice has been named a Star Tribune Top Workplace for the second consecutive year, ranking among the top 10 small business employers in the state and the only hospice-exclusive organization to earn the honor. The recognition comes as the independent, locally owned organization celebrates its tenth year of caring for families across the Twin Cities southern metro.

The Top Workplaces program bases its selection entirely on confidential employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey company. Employees answer questions about how they are treated, how well leadership listens, and whether the work feels meaningful. For Minnesota Hospice, earning the honor a second time means its own team chose to say, again, that this is a place worth working in and a culture of caring.

"Ten years ago, our vision was to build the best place to work and the best place to receive care," said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. "To be named a Top Workplace by our own team is what means the most, because it came from them."

Long-standing Minnesota Hospice team members have a lot to say about why they stay. Employees are listened to and valued, and it shows in how they care for families. Several have publicly said it is the only place they can picture working, and families notice the difference, often praising the people who care for them.

Families have a whole care team supporting them, from nurses and aides to chaplains, social workers, and bereavement specialists, all of them caring for the whole family. Patients find comfort knowing their family will be cared for, even after they are gone.

What has remained constant, employees say, is the culture. Many describe what they do as a calling, and a number of them came to hospice after caring for their own family members through hospice. That shared sense of purpose, leadership says, is what families feel in the care they receive, and what earned the company this recognition two years running. That culture is also what draws new caregivers to Minnesota Hospice as it continues to grow across the communities it serves.

"This recognition reflects how we value the people who care for our patients," Haglind said. "When you take care of the team, the team takes care of the families we serve."

For more about Minnesota Hospice and joining the team, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is an independent, locally owned organization based in Lakeville, Minnesota, serving the Twin Cities southern metro. Named a Star Tribune Top Workplace two years running and voted Best Hospice by local communities for six consecutive years, the organization is built on a simple belief: a team that is well cared for gives families great care. Patients and families decide how their time is spent, with an experienced team focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

About Energage - the survey company

Energage helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence and credible employer recognition through the Top Workplaces program, built on more than 18 years of culture research. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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