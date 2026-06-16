Big Deal Agency of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Wins Top Digital Marketing Agency of 2026 Award by the Digital Marketing Forum

Some of the talented team members of Fort Lauderdale's Big Deal Agency award-winning digital marketing powerhouse Big Deal Agency CEO Glen Fields racing to support his client's Motorsports Customer Racing Program Client strategy session at Big Deal Agency with team members, account managers and principals. Every client receives the best the agency has to offer for a proactive, results-focused approach

Award-winning Fort Lauderdale full-service marketing agency celebrates 14 of successful business operations with a coveted Top Digital Marketing Agency award

I wanted a better way to serve clients. I had a vision of setting realistic expectations and delivering real, measurable results that directly translate to a return on a client's marketing spend.” — Glen Fields, CEO, Big Deal Agency

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Deal Agency, a 14-year full-service marketing agency headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, specializing in digital marketing , hypertargeted advertising, UI-UX web design, branding, graphic design, social media, email marketing, photography/videography and print media recently received the coveted Top Digital Marketing Agency of 2026 award by the Digital Marketing Forum (DMF).Big Deal Agency traces its beginnings back to 2012, running digital advertising as a referral partner for several SEO-focused marketing agencies. Glen Fields, CEO & Founder of Big Deal Agency (BDA) identified digital marketing as the future of advertising before social media was monetized, before website traffic was 90% mobile, and before an entire digital ecosystem was required to successfully promote a product or service.“I wanted a better way to serve clients,” stated CEO Glen Fields. “Back then, clients just paid for marketing and had no idea what they were getting; that was the norm. I had a vision of setting realistic expectations and delivering real, measurable results that directly translate to a return on a client's marketing spend.”Big Deal Agency grew into a full-service powerhouse because of client demand. The results-first philosophy of accountability, transparency, and proactive account management converted referrals into long-term partnerships. 14 years later and $720 Million+ in lifetime value (LTV) return on BDA clients’ marketing investment, this client-first philosophy still stands as the cornerstone of each new engagement. The Digital Marketing Forum 2026 award recognizes Big Deal Agency’s decade-and-a-half of consistent success and flawless execution.“DMF’s award is a huge honor, but this is not my award; our team earned this,” stated CEO Glen Fields. “My vision would be just that, a vision, if it wasn’t for each and every member of our team who bought into BDA’s philosophy, and grind it out daily to perform for our clients, and, of course, our clients, who chose to entrust us with their hard-earned marketing budget and their brand’s success. This a win for all who have been with us through the years.”Today, Big Deal Agency specializes in Automotive/Motorsports, E-Commerce, Education, Hospitality, Financial Services and Real Estate client verticals. Having earned extensive success and experience in not just these six verticals, but many others over the 500+ clients and projects, BDA’s expert team takes on every challenge with vigor, excitement and vision backed by data, projections and measurable results that focus on a single goal: A positive return on investment for each client.To book an introductory call with Big Deal Agency, visit https://www.bigdealagency.com/book About Big Deal Agency (BDA)Big Deal Agency is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in digital marketing, hypertargeted advertising, UI-UX web design, branding, graphic design, social media, email marketing, photography/videography and print media. Big Deal Agency’s certifications include Google Partner & Google Analytics Certified, Meta Business Partner, WebFlow Premium Partner, Shopify Partner, HighLevel Developer Partner, Amazon Ads Advanced Partner, LinkedIn Marketing Partner, and others. BDA’s staff is comprised of seasoned experts in digital marketing, advertising, branding, UI-UX design, web development, e-commerce, social media management, crisis management, and public relations. Since opening its doors, BDA has taken on 500+ clients & projects, designed 300+ websites, launched 47 brands, managed more than $36.2 Million in advertising budgets, and delivered $720 Million+ in client revenue directly from BDA’s advertising and marketing efforts. For more information on Big Deal Agency, or to book an introductory call, visit https://www.bigdealagency.com/ or follow the agency on Facebook and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.