James R. Peters Releases 'A Rhodesian Story,' A Memoir of Service, Conservation, and Faith in Southern Africa

A Rhodesian Story by James R Peters

A firsthand account chronicles decades of Rhodesian history, public service, war, and family life through a deeply personal lens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James R. Peters presents “A Rhodesian Story,” a firsthand memoir that explores Rhodesian history, public service, conservation, war service, and family life through decades of transformation. Fueled by faith, the book offers a personal perspective on a pivotal era in southern Africa and the lived experience of those who served within rapidly changing political and social environments.

In “A Rhodesian Story,” readers follow the life and experiences of James R. “Hamish” Peters, a third-generation Rhodesian whose journey reflects the complexities, challenges, and transformations of a nation in transition. Blending personal narrative with historical context, the memoir traces his path from childhood and teenage years into a career that included service as a district commissioner, honorary officer of the Game Department, fisherman, and dedicated conservationist.

Through detailed recollections, the book presents vivid accounts of landscapes, communities, and daily realities during periods of both stability and conflict. Peters documents the horrors of the Bush War and describes how faith sustained him, while also exploring themes of duty, resilience, leadership, and connection to the natural world.

Written to preserve memories and historical experiences that might otherwise be lost to time, the memoir serves as both a family legacy and a contribution to broader understanding of a significant chapter in southern African history. It also examines the human dimensions of public service and community leadership, including how responsibilities evolved during the Bush War years from administrative duties to efforts focused on supporting local communities and maintaining stability under challenging circumstances.

The memoir will appeal to readers interested in African history, colonial and post-colonial transitions, conservation, military and political history, and autobiographical narratives. It also offers value to those seeking stories of perseverance, family commitment, and public service grounded in faith, encouraging reflection on leadership, cultural change, and the enduring impact of historical events on individual lives.

Peters presents the account with a close personal connection to the subject, preserving the experiences of Hamish Peters and his wife, Sallie, as they built a family while moving throughout the country. Their story provides an authentic window into life across multiple regions of Rhodesia, documenting both everyday moments and extraordinary events that shaped their lives and the communities around them.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/05KZSTcV

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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