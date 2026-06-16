FORENSIC PATHOLOGY SERVICES ANNOUNCED AS NEW SPONSOR OF THE GOLD SHIELDS SHOW

Nation's largest network of independent forensic specialists partners with leading law enforcement and true crime podcast

FPS represents the highest standards of professionalism, independence, and scientific expertise, making them a natural fit for our audience. ” — Tom Smith, Co-host, The Gold Shields Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gold Shields Show , co-hosted by retired NYPD Detectives Tom Smith and Dan Murphy, today announced that Forensic Pathology Services (FPS), the nation's largest network of independent forensic specialists, has joined the program as a new sponsor. The partnership brings together two organizations united by a commitment to uncovering facts, pursuing truth, and supporting those impacted by tragedy and loss. The Gold Shields Show honors the men and women who dedicate their lives to seeking answers, protecting communities, and delivering justice and closure to victims and their families, making this sponsorship a natural alignment of mission, values, and purpose.FPS is the nation's most extensive team of independent forensic specialists, providing expert forensic pathology services and consultation to families, law firms, agencies, and government institutions across the United States and internationally. Since its founding, the organization has grown to include more than 180 board-certified forensic pathologists, and nearly 300 additional forensic experts, including medicolegal death investigators, pathologists' assistants, autopsy technicians, and transcriptionists. Together, they have assisted more than 65 offices, hundreds of law firms, and thousands of families seeking answers during some of life's most critical moments."We're honored to welcome FPS to the Gold Shields family," said Tom Smith, co-host of The Gold Shields Show and retired NYPD detective. "Many of the cases discussed on our show involve the extraordinary collaboration between investigators, forensic experts, prosecutors, and law enforcement professionals working together to uncover the truth. FPS represents the highest standards of professionalism, independence, and scientific expertise, making them a natural fit for our audience."Founded on the belief that every family, attorney, and agency deserves access to trusted forensic expertise, FPS provides a white-glove concierge service that connects clients with leading forensic professionals while guiding them through complex processes with compassion, clarity, and care.“At FPS, we’re passionate about bringing clarity during some of life’s most difficult moments,” said Giovanni Trilleras, CEO of FPS. “We know that behind every case are real people seeking answers, and behind every answer is a team of dedicated professionals committed to uncovering the facts. That’s one of the reasons we’re excited to partner with The Gold Shields Show. They highlight the people and experiences behind public safety and service, while fostering meaningful conversations around justice, leadership, and the challenges facing communities today. We’re proud to support a platform that educates, inspires, and celebrates the professionals who work everyday to serve their communities and make a meaningful impact.”Hosted by Smith and Murphy, who proudly earned and carried the coveted NYPD Gold Detective Shield during their combined 50-plus years with the New York City Police Department, The Gold Shields Show features in-depth conversations with detectives, investigators, law enforcement leaders, first responders, military veterans, and other public safety professionals. Through firsthand accounts and compelling storytelling, the show takes listeners behind the headlines and inside some of the most significant investigations, operations, and cases ever solved.-END-About The Gold Shields ShowThe Gold Shields Show is a leading law enforcement and true crime podcast hosted by retired NYPD Detectives Tom Smith and Dan Murphy. Drawing on more than five decades of combined investigative experience, the hosts interview detectives, investigators, first responders, military veterans, and public safety leaders who share the stories behind some of America's most compelling cases and missions. The show is dedicated to honoring service, preserving history, and providing listeners with an authentic look inside the world of criminal investigations and public safety. Subscribe and list to the Gold Shields Show.About Forensic Pathology Services (FPS)Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) is the nation's most extensive network of independent forensic specialists, connecting families, law firms, agencies, and government institutions with top-tier forensic professionals through a concierge-style service model. With more than 180 board-certified forensic pathologists and nearly 300 additional forensic experts nationwide and a growing international presence, FPS is committed to providing accessible, compassionate, and reliable forensic pathology services while helping clients obtain clear, independent answers when they matter most. FPS's mission is to seamlessly connect families, agencies, and institutions with trusted forensic expertise, delivering unmatched quality, advocacy, and care throughout every step of the process. Learn more at FPSLLC.org.

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