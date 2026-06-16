Mustard Seed Faith Shares a Powerful Testimony of Hope Through Infertility, Miscarriages, and Adoption

Mustard Seed Faith: A Journey through Infertility, Miscarriages, Adoption, and Faith by Bethanee Syversen

Bethanee R. Syversen recounts a fourteen-year journey of faith, perseverance, and motherhood through loss, waiting, and restoration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethanee R. Syversen presents Mustard Seed Faith: A Journey through Infertility, Miscarriages, Adoption, and Faith, a deeply personal memoir that chronicles her family’s path through infertility, multiple miscarriages, adoption challenges, and unwavering faith. Through honest storytelling and spiritual reflection, the book offers encouragement to individuals and families navigating some of life’s most difficult and emotionally demanding experiences while highlighting the sustaining power of hope and trust in God.

In Mustard Seed Faith, Syversen shares the realities of a fourteen-year journey marked by seven miscarriages, three failed adoptions, countless disappointments, and moments of profound uncertainty. The book explores the emotional and physical challenges associated with infertility and adoption while providing an authentic account of how faith shaped her response to each setback. Drawing from personal experiences and writings originally shared through her blog, Syversen invites readers into the raw and often hidden realities of her journey.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to encourage others facing similar struggles and to demonstrate that hope can endure even in the midst of repeated heartbreak. Throughout years of unanswered questions and unexpected obstacles, Syversen found strength in her faith and a growing conviction that God remained present through every season. By sharing her testimony, she seeks to provide comfort and understanding to readers who may feel isolated in their own experiences.

At its core, the book explores themes of perseverance, trust, restoration, and the belief that faith can sustain individuals through life’s most painful seasons. Syversen reflects on how adversity shaped her understanding of God’s character and strengthened her resolve to continue moving forward despite setbacks. Her story highlights the importance of holding on to hope when circumstances seem discouraging and trusting that purpose can emerge through difficult journeys.

The book will resonate with individuals and couples facing infertility, miscarriage, adoption challenges, or prolonged seasons of waiting. It also serves as a valuable resource for support groups, church communities, ministry leaders, and anyone seeking greater understanding of these deeply personal experiences. Readers will find both practical encouragement and spiritual insight within its pages as they navigate their own paths toward healing and hope.

Bethanee R. Syversen is an author, mother, and advocate whose experiences have inspired her to encourage others facing infertility and adoption challenges. Now the mother of six children through both birth and adoption, she shares her story with honesty and compassion. Through Mustard Seed Faith: A Journey through Infertility, Miscarriages, Adoption, and Faith, she offers readers a testimony of perseverance, faith, and the enduring hope that carried her family through years of uncertainty.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hqPnrto

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