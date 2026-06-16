Roadwork on Highway 29 in Wadena begins June 22 (June 16, 2026)

Latest news releases

Truck detour in place until early September

BAXTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, June 22, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin construction on Highway 29 between Highway 71 and the west limits of Wadena. Crews will complete storm sewer improvements and update sidewalks and pedestrian ramps.

What to expect on Highway 29 from June 22 to early August:

Traffic will be open to one lane in each direction. Watch for narrow lanes, closed shoulders, reduced speeds, lane shifts and flaggers.

Pedestrians should watch for sidewalk closures and temporary changes to business access; follow signs.

Highway 29 and 71 truck detour—Limited space for large truck turning movements in the work zone will require a truck detour through early September. Large vehicles should follow detour signs via Wadena County Road 75, Highway 10 and Highway 71.

Highway 10 project update:

Highway 10 remains closed to through-traffic between Wadena County Road 4 and Oink Joint Road while crews continue to remove poor soils and complete drainage installation through July 3. Motorists should follow the detour along Wadena County Road 4 and Wadena County Road 23.

Highway 10 remains open one lane each way with reduced speeds and lane shifts between Bluffton and Wadena.

Wadena County Fairground access is open June 18-21. Watch for slow and stopped traffic as fairgoers enter and exit the area.

Upcoming work on Highway 71:

In late July, work will begin on Highway 71 between Franklin Avenue S and Aldrich Avenue S. Crews will complete storm sewer work, update sidewalks/pedestrian ramp, replace the signal at Highway 29, remove the signal at Bryant Avenue and install pedestrian signals at Aldrich and Bryant Avenues. The work zone will be open to one lane, each direction with narrow lanes, lane shifts and flaggers.

In early September, crews will resurface both Highway 29 and Highway 71 (mill and overlay), along with final striping of the roadway and crosswalks.

When the multi-year project is completed in August 2027, travelers will enjoy a new expanded four-lane highway through Wadena with roundabouts, updated underground services and improved pedestrian access.

Visit the project webpage for current impacts, more details, project maps and contacts, or to sign up for email updates: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/wadena.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, go to mndot.gov/d3/projects, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.

# # #