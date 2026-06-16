DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to plan for increased traffic and delays due to Grandma’s Marathon.
On Saturday, June 20, I-35 and Highway 61 will be detoured in Duluth to accommodate the marathon. The detours will start at Mesaba Avenue and travel on city streets before returning to the Highway 61 expressway. Closures for the event are expected to be lifted by 3 p.m. The City of Duluth has listed all closures in its news release.
Plan ahead and consider alternate routes or using navigation apps to avoid delays associated with Grandma’s Marathon weekend.
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Plan ahead for Grandma’s Marathon traffic and detours (June 15, 2026)
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