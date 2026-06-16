Barnstable County Honors SHINE Volunteers for Record Year of Community Service

Published on: June 16, 2026

The Cape Cod & Islands SHINE Program recently honored more than 70 dedicated volunteers who successfully completed their annual SHINE recertification exam during a celebration held at the Dennis Center for Active Living on June 1, 2026. Each volunteer received a SHINE recertification certificate and a citation from the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners in recognition of their commitment to helping residents navigate Medicare and health insurance options.

SHINE Program Manager Kristina Whiton-O’Brien speaks at the Cape Cod & Islands SHINE volunteer recognition event, with a presentation honoring volunteers displayed behind her.

Barnstable County Commissioners Mark Forest and Ron Bergstrom joined County Administrator Michael Dutton in recognizing the volunteers for their service and commitment to the community. Their attendance underscored the importance of the SHINE Program and its impact on residents throughout the region.

In 2025, the Cape Cod & Islands Regional SHINE Program assisted more than 7,100 residents and increased community outreach efforts by 65 percent, achieving the highest level of service in the program’s history. The region also led the state in satisfaction survey participation, with residents praising the program for providing valuable guidance and peace of mind during complex health insurance decisions.

SHINE volunteers and community supporters gather for the Cape Cod & Islands SHINE Program annual recognition event honoring volunteer service and recertification achievements.

The SHINE Program (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) offers free, unbiased health insurance information, counseling, and assistance to Massachusetts residents on Medicare and their caregivers. SHINE counselors help individuals compare plans, understand benefits, evaluate costs, and access programs that can help reduce healthcare expenses.

Residents with questions about Medicare or health insurance options can contact the Barnstable County SHINE Office at 508-375-6762.