06.19.2026 - Sanitary Sewer Collections System Smoke Testing – North Caswell Ave. & West Moore St.

Posted 06.16.2026

Sanitary Sewer Collections System Smoke Testing – North Caswell Avenue and West Moore Street

Planned for 06.19.2026

Contingency Dates 06.22.26 through 02.26.26

Brunswick County Public Utilities will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer collections system in Southport centered around the intersection of N. Caswell Avenue and West Moore Street. Depending on weather conditions, the testing is tentatively scheduled for Friday June 19th, 2026, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM. If the testing is delayed due to inclement weather, the test will occur as soon as possible the following week, sometime between Monday June 22nd and Friday June 26th, 2026. Please be aware that you may see smoke emitting from the ground, manholes, sewer piping, roof vents, or gutters. To prevent the possibility of smoke entering your home, ensure water has been run in your sinks and showers/tubs to put water in your P-traps. This acts as a blockage to keep smoke from coming out of the drains in your home.

For commonly asked questions regarding smoke testing, please visit our FAQ page:

https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/FAQ.aspx?QID=276.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact the Utilities Department at (910) 253-2657 and we will be happy to assist you.



