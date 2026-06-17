Walter Group Earns Eighth Consecutive Top Sales Volume Recognition and Second National RealTrends Verified Distinction

2026 Michael Saunders & Company Award Ceremony. Janet Walter, Steve Walter and Tess Scalise.

Real estate is ultimately about helping people navigate important life transitions, and we are grateful for the opportunity to guide our clients through those moments.” — Janet Walter

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter Group , led by Steve and Janet Walter and affiliated with Michael Saunders & Company, has once again been recognized among the top-performing real estate professionals in the nation and on Florida’s Gulf Coast.For the eighth consecutive year, Walter Group has been awarded the Michael Saunders & Company Top Agent Sales Volume Award for Longboat Key, recognizing the team's outstanding sales performance and continued market leadership throughout 2025.Further reinforcing their reputation for excellence, Walter Group was once again named a RealTrends Verified Top Small Team for 2026, placing the team among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide based on 2025 sales production.These honors reflect decades of commitment to serving buyers and sellers throughout Longboat Key and Sarasota's barrier islands with exceptional market expertise, strategic guidance, and concierge-level service."Receiving these recognitions is incredibly meaningful because they reflect the trust our clients place in us every day," said Janet Walter. "Real estate is ultimately about helping people navigate important life transitions, and we are grateful for the opportunity to guide our clients through those moments." Steve Walter added, "We are fortunate to work in one of the most desirable coastal markets in the country. These awards represent not only sales performance, but also the relationships we've built, the referrals we've earned, and the confidence our clients continue to place in our team."As Longboat Key specialists and longtime residents, Steve and Janet Walter have built their business around a deep understanding of the area's luxury waterfront, beachfront, and boating communities. Their client-focused approach combines personalized service with sophisticated marketing strategies designed to showcase each property to qualified local, national, and international audiences.The Michael Saunders & Company Top Agent Sales Volume Award recognizes the highest-producing agents within the brokerage's Longboat Key market, while the RealTrends Verified ranking is one of the most respected performance benchmarks in residential real estate, independently validating production among the nation's leading agents and teams."Consistency is especially meaningful in today's market," said Janet Walter. "While market conditions evolve, our focus remains the same: providing trusted advice, exceptional representation, and a seamless experience for every client we serve."Walter Group specializes in luxury properties throughout Longboat Key, Bird Key, Lido Key, Casey Key, Siesta Key, and Sarasota's waterfront communities. The team is known for its extensive local knowledge, innovative marketing strategies, and commitment to helping clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.About Walter GroupWalter Group, led by Steve and Janet Walter and affiliated with Michael Saunders & Company, specializes in luxury waterfront, beachfront, and island properties throughout Longboat Key and Sarasota's barrier islands. Combining decades of real estate experience, deep local expertise, and concierge-level service, the team provides personalized guidance for buyers, sellers, and relocation clients seeking exceptional representation along Florida's Gulf Coast.

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