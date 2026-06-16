Consumers Credit Union Named to Best Workplaces in Chicago List for Third Year in a Row

For the third consecutive year, Consumers Credit Union was named to the Best Workplaces in Chicago™ list by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work.®

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake Forest, IL – June 16, 2026: Consumers Credit Union (CCU; $4.5 billion, Lake Forest, IL) is excited to announce it has been named to the Best Workplaces in Chicago™ list by Great Place To Workand Fortune magazine for the third consecutive year. This coveted designation means that, among Chicago-headquartered companies, CCU has been ranked among the best, based largely on employee input."We're proud to be named a Best Workplace in Chicago again this year because it recognizes our ongoing commitment to supporting our amazing team," said Sean Rathjen, CCU's Chief Executive Officer. “Consumers Credit Union is in the people business—our promise to our members is to be the people in their corner, and it’s our employees who deliver on that pledge.”To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ list , Great Place To Work collected nearly 50,000 confidential responses from employees at eligible companies. Employees shared feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified,™ have at least 10 U.S. employees and be headquartered in the Chicago region.About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Consumers Credit Union (CCU) has $4.5 billion in assets and serves more than 280,000 members; it is the state's fifth largest credit union in terms of assets and has the largest network of branches. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU’s products and services, or for information on how to join, visit myconsumers.org.From Fortune. ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune Magazine, Fortune Media (USA)Corporation and its affiliates are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Consumers Credit Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.